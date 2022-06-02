Legal challenge to Rhodes vax mandate abandoned

By STAFF REPORTER

Makhanda Against Mandates has abandoned its legal challenge to the Rhodes University vaccination mandate.

Since reopening in 2022, Rhodes has implemented the vaccine mandate as a condition for entry onto campus for all staff, students, and visitors.

The applicants in the matter of Makhanda Against Mandates & Others v Rhodes University opted not to comply with the mandate.

In an official statement, Rhodes said About 98 per cent of the university community (including staff and students) have since been vaccinated, and “the university has incrementally returned to normal operations”.

“The University’s objective is to achieve a full return to normal on-campus activities, balanced with the protection of the health and safety of Rhodes University and the greater Makhanda communities,” the statement said.

“With the assistance of internationally recognised scientists, the university confirmed in its court papers that vaccinations reduce the risk of asymptomatic infection, symptomatic infections, severe illness and death and have a marked impact on reducing the risk of transmission of the virus. The applicants did not dispute this in their court papers.”

The statement said it was “regrettable that the University was forced to incur costs, in opposing the litigation, that should have been utilised in the academic endeavour”.