Vukani finds strength in unity after a young man’s murder

By SIVE FAITH GINYA and LIKHAPHA THATHAA

The Vukani community came together in numbers on Saturday for the funeral of Ayanda Nela, 34, who was recently stabbed in the area.

Several residents donated anything they could afford to the funeral to honour Nela’s memory in a time of hardship and sadness.

Ayanda Nela was unemployed and lived with his two younger brothers, also unemployed. The brothers said they were dependent on irregular monthly amounts of R150 each from their sickly mother’s old-age pension. They said they sometimes “make other means” to survive.

Community member Thabisa Jadu said the people of Vukani often took the initiative in supporting each other. This time, the desperate circumstances of the Nela family “pushed them” to help.

The dilapidated roof of the Nela brothers’ house. Photo: Likhapha Thaathaa

Since the Nela house was in disrepair, the community donated cement, mats, steel panels, and windows to fix the house. However, the roof is still not in good condition.

Jadu said the Vukani community of Vukani community was committed to continuing to help needy households – not just when someone passes away.

The community members who came together to cook at the Ayanda Nela’s funeral. Photo: Sive Faith Ginya

The youngest of the brothers is just 21. He wants to go to the initiation school in June. He is also in need of an identity card.

Pastor Milo Geelbooi, one of the Makana Citizens Front’s (MCF) newly-inaugurated Proportional Representation councillors, has promised to help the boy. However, help from any quarter would be greatly appreciated, Geelbooi said.

During the funeral service, Geelbooi said the community stood together and supported the Nela family because of Ayanda’s character.

He said criminals should not expect to be helped by the community when they are in trouble. To be supported by the community one needs to conduct themselves suitably.