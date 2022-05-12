These are the actions you chose for local food security

By LIKHAPHA THAATHAA

The results of an online food security poll have been collated.

The idea for the poll emerged at last year’s food dialogues facilitated by the Makhanda Circle of Unity Food Security Cluster. It is hoped the poll will support the cluster’s shared efforts to raise the profile of food security in Makhanda.

The anonymous participants were asked to allocate 20 points or dots across 15 possible actions, including short-, medium- and long-term options.

In order of preference, below are the top seven actions out of 15:

The ‘one garden, one household’ model and ECD/ school growing schemes must be promoted as a strategy and supported with relevant information and assistance from the Department of Rural Development (DRDAR) and the Department of Social Development (DSD) to help stakeholders apply formally for funding and grants. The Makana Municipality must work with civil society and religious organisations to ensure that all indigent or needy are registered correctly via the indigent register and ensure that the register is updated and fit for purpose. A consultation should be conducted to look at how to establish a food bank system with civil society partners and food security stakeholders or a ‘clean up in exchange for food scheme’. There should also be other innovative ways to influence both civil society and private sectors in developing such schemes. There should be a service delivery agreement to ensure that the municipality delivers portable water to community kitchens in time. There must be an establishment of a multi-stakeholder committee or panel that works with and reports to the municipality to help to address food security concerns over time. The Makana municipality should commit in line with the Makana Open Government Partnership Local process to allow the public and civil society to monitor progress in specific areas relating to food security that are adopted through the IDP process and within district development plans. The Makana municipality should also look at ways to support local small-scale farmers to set up local markets to sell goods collectively as cooperatives from all organisations to help them develop viable business models.