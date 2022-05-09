Police hunt jewellery store thieves

By STAFF REPORTER

Police are searching for two men who robbed a jewellery store on High Street in Makhanda on Friday.

SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the men “stormed” into the store and threatened two employees with firearms.

He said they were ushered into a storeroom before the suspects fled with several cell phones, laptops, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The same story was robbed a week earlier, 28 April. After the first robbery, information led the police to a house in Joza on the same day where the stolen items were recovered, Nkohli said.

“Police also seized a 9mm Taurus firearm with ammunition. Some of the recovered items include four laptops, 13 cellphones, 73 silver rings, five gold rings, 39 silver watches, 29 leather strap watches, two sports watches, six gold watches, one silver watch, four rose gold watches in a tempo container, seven watches with leather watches and R128 cash.”

In the second, 6 May robbery, the suspects made off with several cellphones, laptops and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Jurgens Gouws, on 082 442 3658.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop number 08600 10111.