What’s on – 5-12 May

A huge shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.
THURSDAY 5 MAY
U3A: “Birds of the Southern Ocean” – Lynette Rudman
Bird expert describes a recent voyage to Marion Island
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African St. & Cawood St.
10.00-11.00
R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African St. & Cawood St.
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 – members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Ladies’ Night
DJ – RS, Lamie and Kasta
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Acoustic Cafe
Ben de la Fontaine. Geoffrey Diver. Alex, Greg & Pedro. Pete Davies.
Assorted genres (incl. Celtic) on guitar, banjo, vocal, fiddle, bagpipe.
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30 – 21:00
R20/ Concessions R15
FRIDAY 6 MAY
Weekly Lunchtime Seminar
Political & International Studies in IsiXhosa
Dr Siphokazi Magadla. Zikho Dana. Prof Dion Nkomo
Chair: Zisanda Solwandle
@ Ruth Mopati Seminar Room, Department of Political & International Studies
13:00 – 14:00
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Rock (electric guitar & vocals)
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Table Too: Ottolenghi’s Middle East
Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.
Dinner 19:30 for 20:00
R210/ person
Bring your own drinks
BOOKING ESSENTIAL
Junitha 0826718558
Michele 0839602366
junitha@geenet.co.za
Beats N Stuff: Von Dirty
Deep House, Melodic Techno, Trap, and Drum n Bass
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:00
R20 entry fee
SATURDAY 7 MAY
Parkrun
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
07:45 for 08:00
Free
Vocal Explosion
Grand Twist Entertainment
Thembie. T-man. Black Image. Luyanda. Umastandi Gang. Brand. DJ Sanic Mugo
Musical & vocal expo: live bands, poetry, interval monologues
@ Triple SSS
17:00 – 22:00
R50 entry fee
Radical Praize Grahamstown
Presented by Chumani Ngojo & NU Praize
Gospel
@ Makhanda Town Hall
18:00 – 21:00
R100 to R150
Contact C/W 079 692 5020
SUNDAY 8 MAY
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street
09:00
Mzi: +27812494979
Free
TUESDAY 10 MAY
Pub Quiz
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)
R40/ person
WEDNESDAY 11 MAY
Buddhist Meditation Group
@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)
19:00 – 20:00
Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952
Free entry
Date Night
DJ’s – TBA
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
Karaoke
@ SSS,19b New Street
21:00
Free entry
THURSDAY 12 MAY
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African Street & Cawood Street
13:15 for 13:30
R10 non-members/ R5 – members
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Ladies’ Night
DJ’s: TBA
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
COMING SOON:
Friday 13 May – Political Conflict and the Ukraine Conflict: Dr Jordaan @ The Albany Club. Makhanda Historical Society.
Saturday 14 May – Open Day @ Joza Youth Club.10:00 – 13:00
Friday 20 May – Daliwonga: Soft Affair @ Micasa. From R200. Contact 064 812 8300
Saturday 28 May – Black & White Dress Up Comedy Night @ Makhanda Town Hall. From R150. Contact: 0835025169 / 0655917095
Saturday 4 June – Fete @ Oakhaven Gardens. Contact 0828012432
Monday 6 June – Pub Talk and Quiz: Robyn Cooper. Makhanda Historical Society @ The Rat and Parrot. 17:30
Thanks to Kholiswa Mqotyana (Omne/ FixingZAR) for help typing and everyone who submitted information.