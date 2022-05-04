What’s on – 5-12 May

A huge shout-out to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.

THURSDAY 5 MAY

U3A: “Birds of the Southern Ocean” – Lynette Rudman

Bird expert describes a recent voyage to Marion Island

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African St. & Cawood St.

10.00-11.00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Cnr. African St. & Cawood St.

13:15 for 13:30

R10 non-members/ R5 – members

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Ladies’ Night

DJ – RS, Lamie and Kasta

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Acoustic Cafe

Ben de la Fontaine. Geoffrey Diver. Alex, Greg & Pedro. Pete Davies.

Assorted genres (incl. Celtic) on guitar, banjo, vocal, fiddle, bagpipe.

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30 – 21:00

R20/ Concessions R15

FRIDAY 6 MAY

Weekly Lunchtime Seminar

Political & International Studies in IsiXhosa

Dr Siphokazi Magadla. Zikho Dana. Prof Dion Nkomo

Chair: Zisanda Solwandle

@ Ruth Mopati Seminar Room, Department of Political & International Studies

13:00 – 14:00

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Rock (electric guitar & vocals)

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Table Too: Ottolenghi’s Middle East

Pop up. Takeaways and sit down.

Dinner 19:30 for 20:00

R210/ person

Bring your own drinks

BOOKING ESSENTIAL

Junitha 0826718558

Michele 0839602366

junitha@geenet.co.za

Beats N Stuff: Von Dirty

Deep House, Melodic Techno, Trap, and Drum n Bass

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:00

R20 entry fee

SATURDAY 7 MAY

Parkrun

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free

Vocal Explosion

Grand Twist Entertainment

Thembie. T-man. Black Image. Luyanda. Umastandi Gang. Brand. DJ Sanic Mugo

Musical & vocal expo: live bands, poetry, interval monologues

@ Triple SSS

17:00 – 22:00

R50 entry fee

Radical Praize Grahamstown

Presented by Chumani Ngojo & NU Praize

Gospel

@ Makhanda Town Hall

18:00 – 21:00

R100 to R150

Contact C/W 079 692 5020

SUNDAY 8 MAY

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street

09:00

Mzi: +27812494979

Free

TUESDAY 10 MAY

Pub Quiz

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)

R40/ person

WEDNESDAY 11 MAY

Buddhist Meditation Group

@ Gill’s Yoga Studio, Nelson St. (grey sliding gate)

19:00 – 20:00

Max. 12 people Book with Alex 0832618952

Free entry

Date Night

DJ’s – TBA

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

Karaoke

@ SSS,19b New Street

21:00

Free entry

THURSDAY 12 MAY

COMING SOON:

Friday 13 May – Political Conflict and the Ukraine Conflict: Dr Jordaan @ The Albany Club. Makhanda Historical Society.

Saturday 14 May – Open Day @ Joza Youth Club.10:00 – 13:00

Friday 20 May – Daliwonga: Soft Affair @ Micasa. From R200. Contact 064 812 8300

Saturday 28 May – Black & White Dress Up Comedy Night @ Makhanda Town Hall. From R150. Contact: 0835025169 / 0655917095

Saturday 4 June – Fete @ Oakhaven Gardens. Contact 0828012432

Monday 6 June – Pub Talk and Quiz: Robyn Cooper. Makhanda Historical Society @ The Rat and Parrot. 17:30

Thanks to Kholiswa Mqotyana (Omne/ FixingZAR) for help typing and everyone who submitted information.