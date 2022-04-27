LETTER: I feel obliged to withhold my rates

Dear Editor

Astonishment and disbelief barely cover my reaction to the news that legitimately elected councillors can be so easily ousted with no legal process. Social media hardly qualifies as a ‘legal process’.

For decades I have faithfully paid my rates and taxes to the Makana Municipality on the understanding that our representatives were OUR representatives, legally elected to a public body constituted in law.

This is apparently no longer the case. Rather than pay to support an illegal organisation, I feel obliged to withhold payment of my rates and redirect them into a holding account until the legally elected representatives of the people are reinstated.

I trust other dismayed citizens will follow suit.

Yours faithfully,

Helen Holleman