Eco-Logic Awards entries have been extended

By SIVE FAITH GINYA

Enviropaedia encourages South African eco-champions to submit entries for the 11th annual Eco-Logic Awards. The closing date has been extended to 31 May 2022.

According to David Parry-Davies, editor of Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards the company and the award ceremony are all about “joyfully celebrating and supporting the people, organizations, projects, initiatives, products and services that are laying an inspirational Eco-Logical pathway to achieve a beautiful, happy, safe and sustainable world.”

The awards consist of the following 12 categories:

Nature Conservation Award

Climate Change Award

Eco-Innovation Award

Circular Economy and Waste Innovation Award

Water Conservation Award

Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle Award

Eco-Health and Wellness Award

Eco-Friendly Home Products Award

Eco-Community Award

Eco-Hospitality and Tourism Award

Eco-Angel Award

Eco-Warrior Award

All entries will be judged by a board of 12 independent, highly respected, ecologically-conscious executives from a diverse range of occupations and professions.

The awards generate media exposure and increase support from consumers purchasing their products and services while enhancing credibility and stakeholder buy-in and opening greater possibilities for private, public, and government sponsorship and support.

The awards will be broadcasted for the first time to over 11 million households on various platforms such as Dstv’s People’s Weather Channel 180 and Openview Channel 115.

Visit http://www.eco-logicawards.com for more information or to enter or nominate an individual or organization.

Riebeek East eco-bench project participants admire their handiwork. Photo: Atang Matiea