Swift response to debris pick-up plea

By ZIMKITA LINYANA

When the volunteer local work team cleaning up Makhanda’s streets put out a plea on ward WhatsApp groups and Facebook for help to remove the heaps of post-cleanup debris, they were struck by the generous outpouring of community support.

Lali Booi, Lukhanyo Grootboom, Thembelani Mnyani and two new recruits have been working with astonishing intensity, unclogging stormwater drains and sprucing up pavements.

However, as they ploughed on, huge mounds of debris started to pile up on the streets and traffic islands. If left unremoved, the debris posed a threat to motorists, pedestrians, and the very storm drains being cleared.

The team appealed to people with bakkies who “would be so kind as to assist us”. They indicated they were willing to pack up and load the debris.

In less than an hour on Wednesday afternoon, several residents mobilised to offer their bakkies, labour, shaving bags, monetary donations, and time.

Within hours one resident committed to organising a skip owned by Marius Lombard of Dupliprint skip for 8.30 am on Thursday next morning.

Sadly, however, when the designated hour arrived, the work team unexpectedly failed to show up.

Residents were disappointed, and some thought the effort had reached a dead end. But, the spirit of community was robust.

After one resident arrived at 9.30, she and a Bowling Club employee started the work of filling the skip. “I had a lecture, but in the short time I was there, a car driving past stopped and donated some money. A little while later, another car stopped, and the guy walked back and said he had a bakkie and that he’d happily bring it and offload the debris at the dumpsite,” she posted on a WhatsApp group.

She encouraged residents not to lose heart.

“On my return at 11 am, one of the workforce members, Thembelani, was there working like a Trojan together with the guy from the Bowling Club. While I was there, a Kingswood College vehicle with a trailer arrived and committed to taking a skip-load skip away.”

She said that while the cleaning team did not always start work at the same time, they were all committed.

Marius Lombard generously offered to do a free skip-load for every four paid-for skips.

This was followed by overwhelming pledges of funding for skip removals from residents. Each skipload costs R375 to remove.

David Rogerson of Remax has been relentless in helping the work team with debris removal.

He pledged to clear the island on Milner Street of debris using his truck and staff over the next few days.

Many residents have noted that this work is the responsibility of the Makana Municipality. As ratepayers, they are already paying rates and should not have to pay twice for the service.

The work of clearing requires substantial capacity, tools, and sustenance. Despite this, the trio has kept at it and improvised.

Meanwhile, two new unemployed men, aged 18 and 25, have joined the team.

The 25-year-old said, “I completed my matric in 2017 but have been unemployed, and so working with Lali and the team has brought some relief in my life as I l have a baby who depends on me. It’s hard work, but it makes a difference in my life.”

The Vukani-based men have difficult backgrounds and struggle to make ends meet. They now clean the unkempt streets of the city with passion and dexterity while soliciting R5 donations.

Gardening tools and debris pick-ups would go a long way, they said.