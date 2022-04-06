By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makhanda’s only women’s football side African Connection has found inspiration in their fitness trainer.

Athule “Babes we fitness” Maciko joined Amakonokono at the beginning of 2021 and has enjoyed every minute with the young girls.

Athule “Babes we fitness” Maciko (left) with one of her players, Asanda Mcwabeni.

Maciko, originally from Butterworth, has always dreamt of working with young girls but never imagined working with soccer girls.

“Working with these girls has been nothing but amazing. I have so much passion for helping people, especially young ones, live an active, healthy lifestyle, and African Connection has made my dream come true.”

She said the team gave her a very warm welcome and made her feel at home since day one.

Athule Maciko with her team at training.

Maciko believes that the girls’ access to the high-performance centre at Extension 6 has made her job much easier. “That is a controlled space with less noise, and it makes it easy for me to control my team as they can listen without any distractions. The equipment there has made my job even much easier”.

Maciko enjoys her role in the team as she makes sure that the girls are fit and ready for games.

Zimkhitha Donyeli, who has been with the team for the last five years, says Maciko’s arrival has been a true blessing. “Coach A, as we call her, is more than just a fitness trainer to us. She is that one piece of a puzzle missing in the team for years”.

Maciko joined the team at the right time as it started its rebuilding process. Her valuable contribution is making a difference and is there for everyone to see.