Waterlogged fields disrupt the footfall season

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Due to bad weather conditions, the Makana LFA postponed all its Premier League fixtures last weekend.

This was the second weekend in a row that the games were cancelled as the field was waterlogged and unplayable.

The disruption may be a blessing in disguise for those teams that suffered injuries to their top players, as they will have time to recover. The break will also help the teams who have not been doing well to go back to the drawing board and work towards changing their strategy for the decisive remaining games.

On the other hand, the break may break the momentum of the teams who had already found their rhythm.

The unplanned break may also be a perfect opportunity for the LFA to try and sort out a few things. Since the start of the season, many teams have complained about officiating.

One problem is the use of referees who double up as players for their respective teams, leading to bias when handling games.

The LFA could use this season’s officiating flaws as a lesson when preparing for the new season. They need to train referees properly, starting with simple things like the movement on the field, signalling, and how to use the linesmen flags. Also, we still see some referees with golf caps, beanies and sun hats.

The teams have dug very deep to display good football week in and week out, and it is up to the referees to raise their standards.