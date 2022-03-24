Makana through local lenses

By OVAYO MILISA NOVUKELA and SIVE FAITH GINYA

Rhodes PhD student Dinah Mukhari has won first prize in the 2022 #IAMMAKANA photographic competition.

Her prize is a safari getaway for two at Mansfield Private Reserve outside Port Alfred, a guided game drive and a couple’s full body massage at River Spa. She also gets online photo editing tutorials and a cash prize of R1 000.

First Prize Winner Dinah Mukhari. Photo: Ovayo Milisa Novukela

Makana Tourism announced the results on Wednesday, 23 March at the 1820 Settlers Monument.

Mukhari said photography is her hobby. Although she is used to taking pictures of events in her home, Limpopo, she started taking photographs in earnest three years ago when she first arrived in Makhanda.

In the absence of in-person schooling during the lockdown, she started learning more about photography. Mukhari was astonished she won the competition: “I feel good – I didn’t see this coming.”

There will never be the right time, just go for it! Photo: Dinah Mukhari

Second prize went to Nolu Gocongo, who also got the Fan’s Choice Award.

Donkey cart on Beaufort Street with the background of iNtaba yezono. Photo: Nolu Gocongo

Rhodes University Emeritus Professor Roddy Fox was the third prize winner. The photograph was taken one evening in ‘O’ Week 2020, just before Covid-19. Fox thought it would be cool to take a ladder to Fort Selwyn to capture the full moon rising over the eastern townships. When he arrived, he found students enjoying the moonrise – and to his surprise they did not even see him taking the photograph.

Fox has his own website, a blog, an online store, runs exhibitions, and produces books. He has two virtual photography exhibitions planned for the National Arts Festival.

Rhodes ‘O’ Week students enjoying the moonrise from Fort Selwyn. Photo: Roddy Fox

Acting Makana Tourism Director, Prudence Mini, said the #IAMMAKANA photography competition, started in 2021, aimed to challenge the negative narrative about Makana and focus on its rich assets.

All the cash prizes are sponsored by the National Arts Festival in support of the National Arts Council.