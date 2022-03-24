Generous Makhandans respond to cleaning trio

The three-person workforce that has warmed the hearts of Makhanda citizens has been relentless in its effort to clean up the streets of Makhanda.

The trio – Nkosekhaya Booi, Lukhanyo Grootboom, and Thembelani Mnyani – are unemployed. They say their efforts are aimed at redeeming themselves through hard work after past brushes with the law. But, they also work to solicit R5 to help feed their families. They have ambitions of eventually transforming their work into a sustainable enterprise

The Makhanda community has been overwhelmingly generous, with kind words, equipment, transport and financial donations. Some citizens asked for banking details to enable electronic donations and the trio was happy to oblige:

Account details:

Name: Giovanno Grootboom

Bank: Capitec Bank

Acc Number: 1735452163

Branch Code: 470010