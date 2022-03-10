In Memoriam: Tandazile ‘Tasco’ Madinda

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The local football family has been dealt a massive blow after the passing of one of Makhanda’s greatest football sons.

Tandazile “Tasco” Madinda, well known and respected in football circles, served in the Makana LFA as a secretary for a long time. He dedicated his life to making football better and accessible to all.

He played for New Town City for many years before coaching them. In his memorial service at BB Zondani Hall on Wednesday afternoon, all the speakers echoed the same sentiments – that he was a people person. All he wanted was to see the community developing through sport and arts.

Tandazile “Tasco” Madinda

Geoff Budaza, a former teammate and close friend, described him as “a generous philosopher and a true leader”.

Tandazile had three homes that he loved and felt most comfortable in: the Madinda household, the ANC and football, Budaza said.

Tandazile would take up to 20 minutes to make the five-minute trip from his gate to his seat at JD Dlepu stadium – because he would meet and greet everyone along the way.

Our local football has lost an icon who selflessly dedicated his time and life to nurturing young talent. This man was not interested in positions but the development of the game.

United Royals’ former great centre back and current Black Stars chairman Andile Mpulani described Madinda’s untimely death as a huge loss to local football and sent his heartfelt condolences to the Madinda family.