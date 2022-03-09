Zapiro to deliver 2022 Neil Aggett Memorial Lecture

Renowned political cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro – Zapiro – will deliver Kingswood College’s 2022 Neil Aggett Memorial Lecture. The theme of this talk is “Standing up against injustice”, and the title of Zapiro’s talk is “Makhanda Forever”.

Every year Kingswood College hosts a memorial lecture in honour of Neil Aggett, a former pupil who paid the ultimate price during the anti-apartheid struggle for liberation. The lecture is a tribute to all those brave men and women who laid down their lives fighting for human rights and social justice.

Neil Aggett. Source: Wikipedia

Neil Aggett Memorial Lecture – Zapiro

Date and Time: 2.30 pm, Tuesday 15 March 2021

Venue: Kingswood College Chapel

Second event: A night with Zapiro

Kingswood will also be hosting a fundraising event to celebrate ten years of the Kingswood College Legends Fund.

This event is in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Legends Bursary Fund and the transformative impact it has had on the lives of so many in those years. All proceeds will go towards growing the fund for future generations of Kingswoodians. To find out more, you can click through to the event page: A night with Zapiro.

About the speaker:

Zapiro (Jonathan Shapiro)

ZAPIRO (aka Jonathan Shapiro) is South Africa’s best-known and most-awarded cartoonist. His career began in the late 1980s and is recognised nationally and internationally as an influential social commentator through his political cartooning. He works as the editorial cartoonist for Daily Maverick. Previously, he was an editorial cartoonist for the Sunday Times, the Mail & Guardian, The Times, the Sowetan, and Independent Newspapers. He has published 25 best-selling annuals and four special collections The Mandela Files, VuvuzelaNation, Democrazy and WTF: Capturing Zuma—A Cartoonist’s Tale. Resulting from hard-hitting cartoons about President Jacob Zuma, he has twice been sued by Zuma for defamation. At the end of 2012, Zuma dropped one of the lawsuits (a R5 million claim over the 2008 Lady Justice cartoon). In May 2013, Zuma dropped the earlier R10 million lawsuit from 2006.

Zapiro has held solo cartoon exhibitions internationally and many in South Africa. He has won numerous international and SA awards and was voted by magazines Jeune Afrique, New Africa and Credit Suisse as one of the most influential people in Africa. In 2005 the Prince Claus Fund of the Netherlands awarded him the Principal Prince Claus Award. In 2019, he was appointed Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the order of Arts and Letters) by the President of the French Republic. He also has two honorary doctorates in Law and Literature, among his many accolades.

SOURCE: ZAPIRO Communications