Film Club donates R5 000 to Amazwi

Elysoun Ross and Belinda Tudge of the Grahamstown Film Club donated R5 000 to the Amazwi South African Museum of Literature last Wednesday, 2 March.

The donation was in recognition of the social club’s use of the museum’s theatre, following the relaxation of Covid-19 protocols. Films are shown to members on the first Friday of each month, in line with the rule of a maximum audience of 50 per cent of the theatre’s capacity.

This money would be put towards the museum’s Education and Public Programmes as with previous donations.

Happily, this donation coincided with the Amazwi Puku Story Festival, 1–3 March 2022, attended by up to 270 learners (Grades 5–9) from local Primary and Secondary Schools, including Fikizolo Public Primary, CM Vellem, Archie Mbolekwa, Victoria Primary, TEM Mrwetyana and Nombulelo. Historically this children’s festival has coincided with UNESCO’s International Mother Language Day (21 February), which promotes linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

The Festival programme includes storytelling and games, tours of the museum exhibitions and visits to other attractions such as Radio Grahamstown and Rhodes Music Radio.