IAMMAKANA: the photo competition is back

Makana Tourism’s #IAMMAKANA Photography Competition in partnership with the National Arts Festival Makhanda and supported by the National Arts Council of South Africa is back! It aims to discover the next big thing in travel photography with the #IAMMAKANA Photography Competition.

This annual contest is on the lookout for budding and seasoned photographers whose perspectives reveal the true essence of the Makana region. Entries open on 17 February and close on 4 March.

With the backdrop of our rich cultural history and heritage, the contest is a platform for photographers to take the world on a journey through the real Makana and what it represents.

“This contest will not only help us to celebrate our most cherished culture and natural heritage as we learn about our similarities and differences but it will help preserve what is beautiful for future generations to enjoy and appreciate,” said Prudence Mini, acting Makana Tourism Director.

Mini said that it was fantastic to have NAF on board, with support from the National Arts Council. “It is a lovely build-up to the National Arts Festival which will be live in Makhanda from 23 June to 3 July 2022,” she added.

Selected submissions will be featured in a photographic online and physical exhibition at the 1820 Settlers National Monument alongside the winning submissions of the previous #IAMMAKANA Photography Competition. The exhibition can be viewed from 16 March 2022. The photographers will be paid a fee to temporarily have their work showcased in the exhibition.

Rucera Seethal, Artistic Director of the Festival, notes that “the National Arts Festival is part of the history of the City of Makhanda, and is shaped by the perceptions and lived experience of the space by residents and visitors. Our partnership with Makana Tourism forms part of our commitment to tell the story of the City and its surrounds, discover new talent and provide artists with various platforms to express themselves. The online exhibition will allow the world to view Makana at its best from wherever they are – giving these local photographers an opportunity to push the boundaries with their skills and go beyond our borders.”.

The rules:

The #IAMMAKANA Photography Competition will open for submissions on 17 February. The photograph submissions must be based on the concept of Makana’s cultural history and heritage. This may include, but not limited to buildings, historic places, artefacts, traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, festive events, nature and traditional crafts.

The submission process is as follows:

Photo enthusiasts can enter for free by completing an entry form.

You can stand a chance to win the following prizes:

First prize:

A safari getaway for two

Online photo-editing tutorials

Cash prize: R1000

Second Prize:

Makana Tourism Hamper

Online photo-editing tutorials

Cash prize: R700

Third prize:

Makana Tourism Hamper

Online photo-editing tutorials

Cash prize R500

Fan’s Choice Award:

Makana Tourism Hamper

Cash prize: R500

You can enter in these three easy steps:

You must like the following Facebook Pages:

@MakanaTourismGrahamstown

@nationalartsfestival

Subscribe or already be subscribed to Makana Tourism’s free email newsletter so you can stay up to date with the competition details. The ‘Newsletter Signup’ link is positioned at the bottom of Makana Tourism’s Home Page: www.grahamstown.co.za

The entry Google form is available here.

Once you have completed the entry form with your details, upload your photo submission in the required location on the entry form.

Should you be under the age of 16 years old, you are required to upload a written consent letter from your parent or guardian. Please ensure that you carefully read the Terms and Conditions before you make your submission. The Terms and Conditions are found on the entry form.

Check out some of the submissions from last year’s #IAMMAKANA Photography competition here.

For more information, you can contact Makana Tourism on 046 622 3241 or info@grahamstown.co.za