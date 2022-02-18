Stats SA is in Makhanda for census survey

Fieldworkers from Stats SA will visit residents door-to-door in and around Makhanda for face-to-face census data collection until 28 February 2022. These fieldworkers will be knocking on doors to ask residents questions for their survey.

Local security company Hi-Tec Security verified information supplied by Stats SA.

Hi-Tec said in a statement that it was “safe to open up for persons wearing the correct uniform”.

Green and black uniforms can identify stats SA field staff: A green bib with “Census” clearly written on it, a green cap and a name tag with the fieldworker’s picture and information.

If you completed the census online, you need to supply them with the reference number you were given. Otherwise, they will ask you a few questions about your gender, age, living conditions, and access to essential services.

Source: Stats SA as verified by Hi-Tec Security