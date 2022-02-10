Third defeat for Stars in Super 14

By CHESLEY DANIELS

On Saturday, the Trying Stars suffered their third consecutive defeat in the Eastern Cape Super 14 rugby competition against Old Selbornians. The encounter took place in East London, where the visitors went down 19-41.

Trying Stars went into the fixture as underdogs and under a lot of pressure, desperately searching for their first win and finding winning momentum. They came up against a solid Old Selbornians side from East London who were substantial upfront in the forwards’ department. It would never be easy away from home for the EP side as the Old Boy side usually is very good and robust playing at home.

The stronger and bigger forwards of the visitors laid the foundation as Stars mistakes cost them the game. Whilst under pressure and on the back foot, Stars made many unforced errors and couldn’t get going. Stars gain momentum when they play with their speedy and skilful backs and return to their favourite style of play, running at every opportunity and making the game quick.

Stars scored three tries through Lucian Milborrow, Sihle Mendile and Kelvano King, while Garth Oosthuizen slotted two conversions.

Stars will now return to the drawing board and redeem themselves as they host EL Swallows at home in Alexandria on Saturday. Stars need to win all their games and with bonus points to reach the playoffs.