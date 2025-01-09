Makhanda woman charged with boyfriend’s murder to remain in custody after bail hearing delayed

By Luvuyo Mjekula

The Joza woman charged with her boyfriend’s murder will spend the weekend behind bars after her bail application was postponed in the Makhanda Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

Nosiphiwo Mbonde, 30, is accused of killing her 34-year-old boyfriend after a quarrel in Extension 6, Joza at the weekend.

Police say the incident took place on Saturday, 4 January, at about 10pm. The boyfriend was declared dead at the scene.

Mbonde was arrested shortly after the incident and made her first court appearance on Tuesday.

She appeared again today and looked relaxed in a red Adidas tracksuit in the packed courtroom A.

She was due to make a formal bail application but the state requested a week’s postponement to allow the investigating officer to complete his statement.

Mbonde’s Legal Aid attorney’s attempts to persuade the court to hear the case tomorrow proved unsuccessful due to a full court roll. The lawyer also informed the court the defense was ready to proceed.

Magistrate Sarel Strauss, however, postponed the case until Wednesday, 15 January.