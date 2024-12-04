Chess course for Makhanda teachers, SGB members

By Staff Reporter

The Yveslight Institution of Skills and Leadership recently concluded a short chess course for teachers and SGB members.

The course program entailed: chess moves, opening game, middle game, end game, opening moves and chess rules.

The teachers were further introduced to lichess app as well as the use of chess clocks.

Every teacher was encouraged to install the chess clock on their phones since it is very costly to buy clocks for schools.

All the schools that participated in this training will be holding intra-house chess tournaments in the first quarter of 2025.

Any organisation or private company that would like to donate chess boards or chess clocks can reach out to the schools directly or call – 066 4171 238 or email – sewelony@gmail.com

Here is the list of schools involved in this chess project: CM Vellem, Makana, Samuel Ntlebi, Ntaba Maria, Good Shepherd, Capstone, Tantyi, George Dickerson and Graham Primary.