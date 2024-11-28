Rotary Club of Grahamstown holds astonishing 71st annual Carols by Candlelight

By Staff Reporter

The Rotary Club of Grahamstown held its annual Carols by Candlelight – for an astonishing 71st time – at the Cathedral of St Michael and St George on Tuesday, 26 November.

This much-loved event is always a wonderful way to celebrate the Christmas story and herald the start of the festive season.

The Rotary Club of Grahamstown would like to thank the residents of Makhanda who volunteered and participated in the Nativity Tableau: the Goldstein Family, Shannon and Devan, Devante and Diore Saint; organist Peter Black and the wonderful singing by members of the Kwantu and Cathedral Choir, conducted by Ambeswa Cagwe.

The following businesses and organizations helped to make Carols by Candlelight happen: Cathedral of St Michael and St George, National Arts Festival and Videotronic. And thanks to all those who kindly donated money to the annual collection at Pepper Grove Mall.

This years’ service was especially enjoyed by the youngest attendees; local children took part in the service and brought toys for those less fortunate children in Makhanda who will have precious little to open on Christmas Day.

Our community is faced with many challenges. As is often the case, the most vulnerable members of society are negatively impacted by economic constraints and service delivery failures. Many Non-Profit Organisations are hard pressed to adequately meet the needs of those they serve and this is especially true for those supporting vulnerable children in Makhanda.

Every year the Rotary Club of Grahamstown appeals to the citizens and businesses of Makhanda to assist us in raising money to support child-centred projects in our city.

Funds raised by this year’s Carols by Candlelight are going towards the Sibanye Special Day Care Centre, Happy Kids Crèche in Enkanini informal settlement and Adels’ Kids ELC in George Street.

The Rotary Club of Grahamstown welcomes further donations and will acknowledge all donors on the club’s Facebook page before Christmas.

Please donate by EFT into Standard Bank account in the name of the Rotary Club of Grahamstown, account number 082 002 886, branch code 051001. Please use your name + CAROLS as the reference.