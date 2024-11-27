World Children’s Day: St. Mary’s DCC champions child safety with “Every Child Matters” event

By Glyneise Arries

The St. Mary’s Development and Care Centre (DCC) and the Makhanda Children’s Rights Coalition ( MCRC) recently held an inspiring celebration of World Children’s Day under the theme “Every Child Matters”.

The event was a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to ensure every child grows up safe, informed, and empowered—particularly as the festive season approaches.

Spotlight on safety and empowerment

The event brought together partner organisations and children in a meaningful discussion about personal safety, body awareness, and responsible decision-making. It aimed to equip young participants with the tools they need to navigate challenges and advocate for their own well-being.

Understanding changes and abuse

Guest speaker, Sophumelela Ketelo, captivated the audience with a session addressing the natural changes

children experience as they grow. With empathy and clarity, he introduced the topic of abuse, emphasizing its various forms and the importance of recognizing it early. “Every child has the right to feel safe and valued,” he said.

“When something feels wrong, it’s important to speak up.” Ketelo also outlined practical steps for children to report abuse, fostering a culture of trust and openness.

Tackling safe and unsafe touch

Natasha Meyer, a social worker at St. Mary’s DCC, followed with a thought-provoking discussion on safe and unsafe touch. She broke down how unsafe touching manifests and provided actionable strategies for children to protect themselves and seek help. Awareness is the first step toward prevention, empowering the young learners with knowledge to navigate difficult situations confidently.

The Ddangers of social media

Nosipho Moyikwa, scouts leader at St. Mary’s DCC, addressed a pressing modern issue: the dangers of social media. She exposed the harmful consequences of its misuse, including child trafficking and online exploitation. Her engaging session highlighted responsible online behavior, urging children to “think before they click” and prioritise their safety in digital spaces.

Giving children a voice

Caron May, the centre manager led the evaluation and various questions were asked on the impact the

programme had on them on the day. The children responded with enthusiasm and gratitude, expressing a desire for ongoing discussions like these. “It’s hard to talk about these things with our parents,” one child shared, “but here we feel safe to learn and ask questions.”

Practical safety tools: packs for protection

To ensure the day’s lessons extended beyond the event, St. Mary’s staff distributed safety packs. These included whistle alarms to alert the community in dangerous situations and license cards featuring emergency contact numbers for SAPS, Social Development, and other vital services. Leesa Roberts mentioned that the children should never hesitate when using the whistles whenever they are exposed to abuse or situations that threaten their well-being. These simple tools empower children to act swiftly and confidently when facing potential threats.

A call to action

The “Every Child Matters” event was more than a celebration—it was a movement to prioritise the safety, wellbeing and dignity of every child. By addressing sensitive yet critical topics in a nurturing environment, St. Mary’s DCC reinforced its commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of the community.

“As we approach the festive season, a time of joy but also increased risks, this event is a timely reminder that safeguarding our children is a shared responsibility.”

Looking forward

The centre aims to continue these vital conversations, creating a culture where children feel supported and heard. As the children left with newfound knowledge and tools, they carried with them the powerful message that their voices matter, their safety matters, and above all, they matter.

Every child matters, every voice deserves to be heard.

#WorldChildrensDay2024

#EveryChildMatters