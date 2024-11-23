Carols by Candlelight heralds start of festive season

By Staff Reporter

Come and join the Rotary Club of Grahamstown at its annual Carols by Candlelight at the Cathedral on

Tuesday, 26 November at 6pm.

The year 2024 marks the 71st year the club has been holding this much-loved event, a wonderful way for families to celebrate the Christmas story and herald the start of the festive season.

Children are encouraged to take part in the service (costumes are available) and to bring toys for needy youngsters in Makhanda who will have precious little to open on Christmas Day.

The local community is faced with many challenges. As is often the case, the most vulnerable members of society are negatively impacted by economic constraints and service delivery failures.

Many non-profit organisations are hard pressed to adequately meet the needs of those they serve and this is especially true for those supporting vulnerable children in Makhanda.

Every year, the Rotary Club of Grahamstown appeals to the citizens and businesses of Makhanda to assist the organisation in raising money to support child-centred projects in Makhanda.

Funds raised this year will go towards the Sibanye Special Day Care Centre, Happy Kids Crèche in Enkanini informal settlement and Adels’ Kids ELC in George Street.

You can donate by EFT into Standard Bank account in the name of the Rotary Club of Grahamstown, account number 082 002 886, branch code 051001. Please use your name + CAROLS as the reference.