    Friday, November 15
    Civic

    ‘The real MCF is back’, say Mxube and co. after reinstatement

    Councillors vindicated after two-year battle
    Luvuyo MjekulaBy Updated:No Comments5 Mins Read
    Victorious councillors of the Makana Citizens Front (MCF) celebrate outside the City Hall after being officially reinstated into their positions on Thursday. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula
    Victorious councillors of the Makana Citizens Front (MCF) celebrate outside the City Hall after being officially reinstated into their positions on Thursday. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula

    By Luvuyo Mjekula 

    A two-year struggle to get their PR councillor jobs in the Makana Municipality council back culminated in victory for five Makana Citizens Front (MCF) councillors unlawfully dismissed in February 2022.

    Lungile Mxube, Philip Machanick, Kungeka Mashiane, Jonathan Walton and Jane Bradshaw were reinstated as councillors in a special council meeting at the City Hall yesterday morning.

    This after the Electoral Court ruled, on Monday this week, that the application for leave to appeal its May 2024 order to reinstate Mxube, Machanick, Mashiane, Walton and Bradshaw “has no reasonable prospects of success and is dismissed”.

    This week, lawyer for the five, Brin Brody, of Wheeldon, Rushmere & Cole, wrote an urgent letter to the municipality’s legal team stating: “You will today receive the final order of the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein. There can now be no conceivable reason why our clients are not instated forthwith.”

    “Should our clients not be instated by your municipality by close of business on 13 November 2024, our clients will bring urgent contempt of court proceedings against the senior officials of your client.”

    They would also seek a personal costs order as further litigation would result to fruitless and wasteful expenditure in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

    This led to Mxube, Machanick and Mashiane being affirmed in an official swearing-in ceremony at the City Hall yesterday. Walton and Bradshaw were absent.

    And the three left the City Hall in high spirits.

    “We are very pleased to be back. We don’t believe we have ever left,” said Machanick.
    He said they would carry on doing their work as councillors. “The only difference now is we are going to get paid and we’re going to attend council meetings.”
    Mxube said the outcome was a victory for constitutional supremacy, an affirmation that nobody is above the law. He said “the real, genuine is back. Never again shall the hijackers find their feet inside the MCF.”
    “We are going to pursue those ghost agency councillors, those rogue criminals, for looting, for assisting in looting more than R4 million of taxpayers’ money. So we are going to recover that money. We are going to raise that very sharply in the next council meeting. We will leave no stone unturned,” Mxube vowed.
    The three MCF PR councillors Khungeka Mashiane, Lungile Mxube and Philip Machanick leaving the City Hall yesterday. Photo: Luvuyo Mjekula

    Mashiane was just as excited about returning to council. “I’m very glad to come back to the council because the people outside there, in Makana, they were suffering a lot. But now we are back in the council, we are going to fight because we promised the people of Makana [that]we are going to dissolve the corruption. We are going to fight for the voiceless [people]of Makana. We pledged to do that and we will continue to do that.”

    The five were kicked out of the MCF by a rival party faction and replaced with Lungisa Sixaba, Thandisizwe Matebese, Amanda Deke, Zonwabele Mantla and Milo Geelbooi.

    They challenged their dismissal in the Electoral Court, and in May this year, the Electoral Court ruled in their favour, reviewing and setting aside the decision to convene and conduct a disciplinary hearing at which it was decided to expel them in February 2022.

    Despite declaring to be a law-abiding municipality that will never be in contempt of court, the Makana Municipality would not implement the court’s order or the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) subsequent instruction to reinstate Mxube and his four fellow councillors and remove the incumbent five.

    The municipality cited the five councillors’ application for leave to appeal the Electoral Court’s decision as the reason it did not implement the court’s order. Spokesperson Anele Mjekula at the time said an application for leave to appeal by the five councillors suspended the Electoral Court’s order.

    Even a Makhanda High Court challenge to compel the municipality to execute the court order was unsuccessful, with the court sending the matter back to the Electoral Court.

    Mxube and his four colleagues had asked the court to grant an order directing the municipality to register the five of them as councillors back dated to 12 April 2022.

    They had further asked the court to interdict the municipality, council Speaker Matyumza and municipal manager Pumelelo Kate, from preventing the five of them from “exercising their constitutional rights as councillors” of Makana Municipality. The third relief sought by the applicants was for the three parties to pay the costs of the application. However, the matter was dismissed with costs.

    The matter had brought controversy to the Makana council. At one point Speaker Matyumza summoned law enforcement officers to a special council meeting to remove Mxube, Machanick and Mashiane.

    Makana Citizens Front (MCF) councillors, from left, Khungeka Mashiane, Lungile Mxube and Philip Machanick sworn in at the Makana Municipality. Photo: Makana Municipality
    The Makana Municipality confirmed the latest developments, even posting photographs of the swearing-in online. The caption read: “In today’s Special Council meeting, three Makana Citizen’s Forum (MCF) members were sworn in by the Speaker of the Council, Cllr Mabhuti Matyumza. The three Councillors, Cllr Lungile Mxube, Cllr Khungeka Mashiane and Cllr Phillip Machanick, are taking over from the previous MCF members that were also part of the Council. From today they will participate in all Council matters, and assuming the duties that their predecessors left off.”

    Comments are closed.