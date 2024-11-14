‘The real MCF is back’, say Mxube and co. after reinstatement

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A two-year struggle to get their PR councillor jobs in the Makana Municipality council back culminated in victory for five Makana Citizens Front (MCF) councillors unlawfully dismissed in February 2022.

Lungile Mxube, Philip Machanick, Kungeka Mashiane, Jonathan Walton and Jane Bradshaw were reinstated as councillors in a special council meeting at the City Hall yesterday morning.

This after the Electoral Court ruled, on Monday this week, that the application for leave to appeal its May 2024 order to reinstate Mxube, Machanick, Mashiane, Walton and Bradshaw “has no reasonable prospects of success and is dismissed”.

This week, lawyer for the five, Brin Brody, of Wheeldon, Rushmere & Cole, wrote an urgent letter to the municipality’s legal team stating: “You will today receive the final order of the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein. There can now be no conceivable reason why our clients are not instated forthwith.”

“Should our clients not be instated by your municipality by close of business on 13 November 2024, our clients will bring urgent contempt of court proceedings against the senior officials of your client.”

They would also seek a personal costs order as further litigation would result to fruitless and wasteful expenditure in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

This led to Mxube, Machanick and Mashiane being affirmed in an official swearing-in ceremony at the City Hall yesterday. Walton and Bradshaw were absent.

And the three left the City Hall in high spirits.

“We are very pleased to be back. We don’t believe we have ever left,” said Machanick.

He said they would carry on doing their work as councillors. “The only difference now is we are going to get paid and we’re going to attend council meetings.”