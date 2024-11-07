St Mary’s DCC leads cancer awareness campaign in Makhanda

By Glyneise Arries

The annual Cancer Health Awareness Campaign, initiated by St Mary’s Development & Care Centre (DCC) in collaboration with the Makhanda Children’s Rights Coalition (MCRC), was a resounding success.

By joining forces with the Department of Health, Middle Terrace and surrounding local clinics, SANDF, The Family Practice – Dr. Marinus Swanepoel, Fort England Hospital, Settlers Hospital Allied Health, HOSPICE and support organizations, we presented a comprehensive day filled with health services, education, and empowerment focused on the well-being of our community’s children and families.

This initiative reflected St Mary’s DCC and MCRC’s commitment to children’s rights, health awareness, and holistic community support, with strong participation from various stakeholders that underscored the community’s dedication to safeguarding children’s health and rights.

The Cancer Health Day posters were displayed on social media, Hi-Tec Security was also asked to share the posters and information on all the residential area groups on WhatsApp. The campaign began with a community walk from St Mary’s DCC to the Albany Sports Field. This united participants in a symbolic commitment to health awareness. The walk served as a rallying point, strengthening community bonds and spreading awareness about cancer and all the contributing general health ailments which play a pivotal role in the fight against cancer.

The Pink Trees’ for Pauline’s Pink Fabric was proudly displayed in the DCC’s front yard to symbolize hope, unity, and support in the fight against cancer. Fun photo booths were created and displayed at the water points, creating lasting awareness and a commitment to cancer awareness.

Key services such as health screenings and counselling for HIV, TB, diabetes, blood pressure, prostate and breast cancer. PapsSmears and pregnancy screening was also done with over 35 women in attendance receiving essential reproductive health services aimed at early detection of cervical and reproductive cancers. Adults and children underwent screenings for weight, height, and BMI. Nutritional counseling was provided to those identified as overweight, with additional queries answered. Health promotion sessions were offered to three pediatric patients and audiology screenings including otoscopy screenings which resulted in a referral for further diagnostic assessment. Health education was provided on ear care and noise trauma prevention.

Educational services including safe sex education and contraception were also on offer through informative talks and counseling, with community members gaining essential knowledge about safe sex practices and reproductive health, equipping them with tools to make informed choices. Nutritionists provided advice on balanced diets, empowering parents and guardians with tools to guide youth effectively.

Fort England Hospital representatives highlighted the importance of adherence to medication for ADHD and other chronic conditions. This talk was particularly impactful for families with children requiring ongoing medication, fostering a deeper understanding of the value of consistent healthcare. Fort England Hospital also informed people about the services they provide and the admission processes.

Additional Health Support was provided by Dr Swanepoel, who freed up his Saturday to give extra support, in depth scans and examinations to individuals for free on the Saturday.

Feedback from participants emphasized the value of accessible health services, the education provided, and the campaign’s contribution to destigmatizing health issues, especially in relation to cancer. Many

community members expressed their gratitude for the free services and screenings, which are not easily

accessible otherwise.

Blaine Jacobs said: “I believe the Cancer Awareness Health Day is incredibly important for the community, offering access to services that many can’t afford or don’t have time or transport to reach. Amasango Career School even helped transport elderly attendees to and from Albany Sports Field, making the day more accessible. Having all these essential services in one place was a huge benefit. This was a fantastic community outreach program. Thank you to everyone who made it possible.”

Another participant, Eric Lukwe, said he was delighted by the informative event. “I took advantage of the free TB testing and many other screenings and services available. These health days are invaluable—there were still some services I couldn’t get to due to time constraints, and I hope they happen more often. If I had gone to a doctor, I can’t imagine the cost I would have faced. The free counseling, audiology consultations, and screenings made such a difference. Thumbs up to the DCC—you did a fantastic.”

Sathembisa Ngcani appreciated the “incredible” experience. “I enjoyed every moment, especially the educational talks by Dr Swanepoel, who raised awareness on breast, lung, and cervical cancer. The Department of Health and Fort England also shared valuable information on their

available services and admission processes. I had screenings done for cervical cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and dental health—all very informative. It was wonderful to see so many people come out to support this initiative. Thank you to everyone involved for a well-organized and impactful.”

Ruben Arries said: “My experience was fantastic—I used all the free services, but I was especially grateful for the cancer screening scan provided by Dr. Swanepoel. He even offered his Saturday to conduct free, in-depth exams and scans for those needing further examination. This generosity was truly the highlight of the day. Thank you to the DCC and all the partners for this amazing initiative.”

S van Jaarsveld, security manager at Buffalo Kloof A.P.U thanked all the role players. He said the dedication and expertise of all involved was key to providing free clinical services, dental care, and a supportive environment for community members to prioritize their health.”