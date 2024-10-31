MCF, UPM welcome SIU’s intervention in Makana Municipality

The Makana Citizens Front (MCF) and Unemployed Peoples Movement (UPM) welcome the intervention of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) alongside the Public Protector’s to investigate criminal acts and corruption within Makana Municipality.

We are civic organisations that are guided by our principles of anti-corruption. We believe that corruption is a stumbling block to the development of our communities and democracy. We have been the voice of anti-corruption more than a decade now.

For the past 30 years, our local municipalities have been marked by acts of being greedy and corrupt, especially the municipalities that are led by the African National Congress.

We call for speedy action by the SIU. We also call on the municipality to comply. And we call on the residents to be ready to take to the streets to ensure speedy investigations and action against those found guilty.

All those who have been found guilty must be held accountable and they must face the full might of the law.

Issued by the UPM and MCF offices

Hlubi Kuhlane – UPM chairperson

Nomfuneko Soxujwa – MCF chairperson