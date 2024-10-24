Makhanda stakeholders welcome and support SIU’s investigation into Makana Municipality

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Makhanda members of civil society, residents, and organisations have welcomed and support the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) investigation into Makana Municipality.

This was revealed in a joint statement issued by 16 local organisations and institutions – Rhodes University, the Makahanda Circle of Unity, GADRA Education, Victoria Girls High School, Kingswood College, St Andrew’s College, Diocesan School for Girls, the ICDP Trust/Lebone Centre, Public Service Accountability Monitor, Legal Resources Centre, Allan Gray Centre for Leadership Ethics, the Village Scribe Association, Assumption Development Centre, Makhanda Business and Residents Association, Makhanda Ministers Fraternal, and Makhanda Legends.

“As members of civil society, residents, and organisations of Makhanda, we welcome and support the SIU’s investigation,” the stakeholders said in the statement.

“This proclamation can be linked to the sustained efforts and activism of residents and organisations

that have long called for meaningful intervention in Makana through various forums, structures, and

campaigns. This investigation is crucial to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in our community. We encourage all organisations and members of the public to cooperate fully with the SIU as may be required.”

The stakeholders stressed that their interest is in revitalising the municipality and removing any obstacles to positive development. “We believe fairness, integrity, and accountability are essential for advancement, and this investigation is a chance to address past irregularities and rebuild public trust in our institutions.

“We will continue to contribute to improving Makhanda and making it liveable, sustainable, and attractive through social collaboration and activism. As invested stakeholders, we are committed to supporting efforts to build an efficient local administration and to ensuring that all practices within the municipality are transparent, ethical, and beyond reproach.”

The stakeholders’ statement said on 10 September 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation empowering the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration and improper and unlawful conduct in the affairs of the Makana Local Municipality.

Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption and fraud, the SIU will also identify systemic failures and recommend measures to prevent future losses.

The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between 1

January 2019 and 18 October 2024, as well as any related activities before 1 January 2019 and after

the date of the proclamation that are pertinent to the matters under investigation or involve the same

persons, entities, or contracts.

Grocott’s Mail reported on Tuesday that according to SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, the focus of the investigation will be on the following:

• Makana Bulk Sewer Upgrade Phase 1 The office of the Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA) flagged the following contracts and goods and/or services procured by the municipality with a transaction value above R200 000, without the municipality inviting competitive bids in a report dated 30 June 2019: • Professional Engineering services for groundwater development projects. • Implementing Agents for water conservation and demand management. • Re-appointment of MBB Consulting for water conservation and demand management. • Electrification of the greater Makana and surrounding areas 11KV Line Project. • Host municipal emails and provide internet services; and • Operate and manage the Makana burning landfill site for six months.

The SIU will look at payments made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, or cost-effective or in violation of applicable legislation, guidelines, or instructions from the National or Provincial Treasury.

This includes the municipality or the state’s unauthorised, irregular, or wasteful expenditure. The probe will also look at any irregular, unlawful, or improper conduct by officials or employees of the municipality, its suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity implicated.

The probe will include establishing any undisclosed or unauthorised interests that the municipality’s officials or employees may have had in suppliers or service providers bidding for work or doing business with the municipality or to whom contracts were awarded by the municipality, as identified by the AGSA.

Furthermore, the SIU will investigate whether there is any undisclosed or unauthorised interest that employees in the service of the state may have had in suppliers or service providers bidding for work or doing business with the municipality or to whom contracts were awarded by the municipality, as identified by the AGSA Serious maladministration in the affairs of the municipality in relation to the payment of stand- by allowances and overtime and benefits to employees, contrary to applicable manuals, policies, procedures, prescripts, Instructions or practices of, or applicable to the municipality, as identified by the AGSA in the AGSA Management Report dated 30 June 2020.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

The SIU is also authorised under the SIU Act to initiate a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation resulting from acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

Grocott’s also spoke to Makana Municipal spokesperson Anele Mjekula, who confirmed the information.

“I can confirm that the office of the municipal manager [Pumelelo Kate] has received official communication from the SIU requesting documents for purposes of assessing the allegations of maladministration and collusion reported to it by various whistle-blowers. According to the SIU, they have received requests from whistle-blowers to investigate the procurement and payment processes related to the awarding of certain tenders/contracts.

“The municipality is complying with the request by preparing all the information and documents required for submission to the SIU,” Mjekula stated.

