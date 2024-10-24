Community steps up to save vandalized Themba TB Hospital

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

A year after Grocott’s Mail reported the abrupt closure of Makhanda’s only specialist tuberculosis (TB) hospital, the now-abandoned Temba TB Hospital has become a target for criminals. The vacant facility has suffered extensive vandalism and looting by thieves who have stripped the premises of valuable materials.

A recent visit by Grocott’s Mail, revealed a desolate scene: sewer pipes were dug up, electric cables torn out, and doors and burglar gates removed.

On October 23, Grahamstown Anti-Crime members responded to a call reporting thieves on the premises. While a Smhart Security officer, Thabo Nkwinti, was dispatched to investigate, the culprits evaded capture by hiding in the roof. Later that evening, the destruction resumed.

“They’ve removed the tiles and dug the copper underneath the ground, stole burglar gates, doors, geysers, entering and exiting via a breach at the back fence of the premises,” says Anele Rala.

Local non-profit organisations (NPOs) and community members are stepping in to rescue the dilapidated site. Groups such as ⁠Inkululeko, AmphiArts, ⁠Isihlwayelo Sakhono, ⁠Keen Visuals, ⁠Fantastick Visions, ⁠Best Foot Forward, and Imbumba Yeemboni have teamed up to organize clean-up initiatives, with the first event set for 28 October. The effort, led by Mandisi Heshu, aims to restore the hospital grounds and ultimately transform the facility into a Community Centre.

The NPOs are calling on donors and funders to help refurbish the hospital and ensure security measures are in place to prevent further vandalism. Their vision is to create “a vibrant space that inspires creativity, learning, and positive change—a place where local youth and the wider community can come together to make a real social impact.”

Located near Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary and Andrew Moyakhe School of Excellence, as well as the historical eGazini site, the decaying state of the hospital poses a security risk to the surrounding area. If immediate action is not taken, there is concern that criminal activity could spread, putting learners and residents at risk.

For more details or to get involved in the clean-up efforts, follow the “Help Save Themba Hospital” Facebook page or contact Masixole Heshu at 0843107948.

Together, the community is fighting to save the hospital from further decay and reclaim it as a space for growth and empowerment.