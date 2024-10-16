Rhodes University, SANEF launch a declaration to shape the future of journalism

By Staff Reporter

The School of Journalism and Media Studies (JMS) of Rhodes University, in partnership with the Eastern Cape office of the South African National Editors’ Forum are hosting a webinar on Friday, October 18 to officially launch the Makhanda Declaration — a bold call to revitalise journalism in South Africa.

The milestone event marking SA Media Freedom Day on October 19 is a historical commemoration of Black Wednesday in 1977 which saw the apartheid state’s banning and closing of the World and Sunday World and the imprisonment of several anti-apartheid journalists under the Internal Security Act.

The Makhanda Declaration revisits the commitment and purpose of the Windhoek Declaration of 1991 which was crafted by African journalists and media professionals 33 years ago to promote the importance of journalism on the continent.

The new declaration was drafted by journalists, academics and scholars to deliberate on current challenges facing South African communities of journalistic practice at a summit in Makhanda in April 2024.

Over three days, stakeholders identified strategies that must be pursued to ensure the future of journalism that contributes to the public good. The Declaration captures their shared commitment to supporting and strengthening journalism and provides concrete guidelines that can enable them to put this commitment into practice and compel other stakeholders to do the same.

Delegates of the Journalism Summit mandated a Steering Committee to refine the Makhanda Declaration, by sharing its content broadly with South African and African stakeholders in the future of journalism.

The Steering Committee has completed this process and developed 11 clear goals for the future of journalism including investing in journalism as a public good, ensuring news media are financially sustainable and ending attacks and killing of journalists, among others.

We invite all media professionals to engage in a crucial conversation about the industry.

A panel of seasoned journalists and editors will reflect on the principles in the Declaration and the realities facing today’s newsrooms.

The webinar, which is due to take place at the Africa Media Matrix Building between 11h00 and 13h00, is titled Renewing our Commitment to the Endurance and Success of Journalism.

It will be a hybrid session and will include a public reading of the Declaration and a panel discussion of its importance to the South African journalistic community.

The panel will include Cheri-Ann James (editor of the Daily Dispatch); Heather Robertson (editor of Daily Maverick 168) Zikhona Tshona (Freelance journalist and producer) and Provincial editor SABC News: Eastern Cape (acting) Jurie Blignaut.

Physical and virtual guests will include representatives from Eastern Cape academic institutions – WSU, Nelson Mandela, RU – and various media houses.

For more information, contact:

Rhodes University head of Journalism and Media Studies Head: Jeanne du Toit – 083 573 9970

Sanef Eastern Cape convenor: Rochelle de Kock – 072 969 8028