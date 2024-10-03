The Soil to host exclusive press briefing ahead of Makhanda performance

By Staff Reporter

Dynamic South African acapella group, The Soil, is thrilled to invite members of the media to an exclusive press briefing ahead of their highly anticipated performance at the Guy Butler Theatre as part of the Makhanda leg of their “Soil Reimagined” National Tour.

This exciting tour, named after their brand-new album, promises to deliver a truly magical and memorable experience for their loyal fan base across the country, said a statement from the organisers.

The Soil is renowned for their unique fusion of rhythmic vocal harmonies, beatboxing, and soulful performances, and this tour will offer a fresh take on their beloved sound, celebrating the evolution of their music.

The media briefing will offer an exclusive opportunity for journalists, photographers, and media professionals to engage directly with The Soil, as they share insights into their creative process, the inspiration behind their new album, and what fans can expect from the upcoming show in Makhanda.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 04 October 2024

Time: 11:00 AM

Venue: La Cafe, Makhanda

Performance Venue: Guy Butler Theatre, Makhanda (Makhanda leg of “Soil Reimagined” National Tour)

All media are welcome.

Join us for a morning of conversation, excitement, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse of what promises to be one of the most unforgettable live music experiences of the year.

For further details and to confirm your attendance, please contact: Magestic Pro on : 0466037063/ 0815705356