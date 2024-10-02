Dream come true as young Makhanda football player secures professional contract

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s finest midfield general Olwethu “Mshishi” Songelwa, affectionately known as MaOza, has finally secured a professional football contract.

Songelwa has signed a two-year deal with Limpopo’s Betway Premiership team, Sekhukhune United.

This comes after the former Sophia Stars’ player’s move to Cape Town City FC fell through due to minor challenges.

Sophia Stars’ football manager, Thulani Msipha, told Grocott’s Mail that they decided to sign with Sekhukhune United as the team seemed more eager to have the young playmaker in their books, and they made important strides to show their determination.

“Cape Town City wanted the boy but we could not sign on the dotted line because of some issues regarding Olwethu’s education. Sekhukhune United came with a complete package and we were not hesitant to sign.”

This is a dream move for the soft spoken Songelwa who has been regarded by many football legends as the best ever player to come out of Makhanda.

He has vowed to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Msipha was extremely excited about the move. “I’m so happy for this boy, after the move to Cape Town City moved back and forth, I noticed that he was starting to get demotivated. But as soon as Sekhukhune came knocking, his mood started changing.

“He has now signed and we just have to see how well he will cope in the different environment. He is undoubtedly very talented, he just needs to adapt to the team’s dynamics.”

Makhandans’ prayers have been answered and Songelwa is now a Sekhukhune United player as he signed a two-year deal where he will be monitored in their MDC side, with a view to slowly bring him up to the senior team.