Local organisation seeks to educate public about visual impairment, blindness

By Luvuyo Mjekula

‘Wine and dine in the dark’ is the theme for an awareness programme on visual impairment and blindness scheduled to take place at the Foley’s Ground in Hlalani Location this Friday.

The Grahamstown Self Help and Rehabilitation on Disability (Grashrd) is behind the idea and will host the educational event.

The aim is three-pronged, say the organisers.

The event aims to get sighted people to experience, first hand, what it is like to be blind; the event seeks to raise funds for the organisation and will also celebrate Heritage Month.

The theme of the event is “Wine and Dine in the Dark” because when people enter the venue, they will be blindfolded so as to get them to experience the daily life of a person who is blind or visually impaired, the organisers say.

According to Grashrd manager, Xolani Matyedi, the event will allow blind and visually impaired people to tell their stories, from those who were born blind to those who were affected by blindness later in their life.

Admission to the event will cost R50 per person and tickets are already on sale.

There will be entertainment in the form of Marimba music, umxhentso and games such as cards and dominoes will also be played.

The event promises to be an eye-opening, educational and entertaining session for the public.

For more information, Matyedi can be contacted on 081 871 8675.

Alternatively, deputy chairperson Sesethu Plaatjie can be reached on 072 304 7758 or Zanele Dukashe on 062 428 2690