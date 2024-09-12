GCB elects new office bearers, honours top performers

By Chesley Daniels

In a resounding display of unity and determination, the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) held a triumphant Annual General Meeting (AGM) and awards ceremony at the Graham Hotel, last night.

The event marked a new chapter in the region’s cricket history, as the GCB reaffirmed its commitment to excellence and growth.

Salem Cricket Club stole the spotlight, clinching an unprecedented double by winning both the GCB 1st and 2nd Leagues last season. This remarkable achievement sets the tone for a thrilling new season, as clubs and players vie for supremacy.

President, Leon Coetzee, re-elected for an impressive 17th consecutive term, hailed the GCB’s

unwavering dedication to cricket development.

“We stand united in our pursuit of cricket excellence,” he declared.

“The region’s talent, passion, and resilience will drive us forward.”

The GCB also recognized EP Rural Grahamstown’s outstanding achievement in winning the Rural Cricket South Africa (RCSA) Coastal Week in Boland, producing six players for the SA Rural Side.

The newly elected GCB Executive for 2024/2025 is:

1. President – Leon Coetzee

2. Vice President – Andrew Marshall

3. Secretary – Chesley Daniels

4. Match Secretary/Coordinator – Barry Smith

5. Additional Members:

– Ricardo Abrahams

– Andy Jones

– Rod Nightingale

– Anwar Jones (Umpires)

– Bradley Van Heerden (Rhodes)

– Brent Emslie (Vets Cricket)

– Melville Daniels

Award winners for the 2023/2024 season were also announced:

1. 1st League Winners – Salem Cricket Club

2. 2nd League Winners – Salem Cricket Club

3. Most Runs in 1st League_- Nick Wilmot (Salem)

4. Most Wickets in 1st League – Frank Norval (Cuylerville)

5. Best All-Rounder in 1st League – Buster Brotherton (Salem)

6. Most Runs in 2nd League – Jamie Renton (Cuylerville)

7. Most Wickets in 2nd League – Francois Nel (Sidbury)

8. Best All-Rounder in 2nd League – Franklin Jacobs (Station Hill)

9. EP Rural Player of the Year – Buster Brotherton

As the GCB embarks on a new season, Coetzee emphasized the need for collective effort, innovation, and perseverance. “Together, we will overcome challenges and reach new heights.”

The GCB league kicks off on 28 September, promising an electrifying season of cricket action.