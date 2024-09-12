Brumbies’ youngsters shine in thrilling bonus-point win over Oostelikes

By Chesley Daniels

The Grahamstown Brumbies delivered a scintillating performance at Rhodes University Great Field, securing a crucial 29-21 bonus-point win over Despatch Oostelikes in their second round Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 fixture on Saturday. This hard-fought victory propels Brumbies from 7th to 8th on the log, keeping them safe from the relegation zone.

The home side’s exciting youngsters stole the show, scoring three of their team’s five tries. The speedy and skilful backline proved too much for their counterparts, while the powerful forwards pack dominated the scrums. Wingers Sqi Jezi and Junaiden Kadie both scored a brace of tries, showcasing their pace and speed. Scrumhalf Eerin Goliath also scored, while veteran Vincent Mains slotted two conversions.

Sinethemba Jezi, the young winger, was deservedly awarded Man of the Match for his outstanding performance, scoring two tries and making a crucial try-saving tackle. His blistering pace and agility left the Oostelikes defence reeling.

The Brumbies’ victory was built on a solid foundation of forward dominance, with their scrum and lineout functioning seamlessly. The pack’s relentless pressure forced Oostelikes into errors, allowing the Brumbies to capitalize on turnovers.

Despite a valiant effort from Oostelikes, the Brumbies’ youngsters proved too hot to handle. Their exciting brand of rugby, characterized by pace, skill, and aggression, has injected new life into the team.

The win sees Brumbies accumulate five log points, moving them up the rankings. The upcoming fixture against log leaders Kruisfontein at Albany Sports Club promises to be a thrilling encounter, with Brumbies seeking to capitalize on their momentum.

Match stats:

– Tries: Sqi Jezi (2), Junaiden Kadie (2), Eerin Goliath

– Conversions: Vincent Mains (2)

– Penalties: None

Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 log:

1. Kruisfontein – 77 (12)

2. Progress – 72 (18)

3. Gardens – 64 (19)

4. PE Harlequins – 57 (19)

5. Trying Stars – 49 (19)

6. NMU Madibaz – 46 (18)

7. Grahamstown Brumbies – 44 (19)

8. Joubertina United – 42 (19)

9. Park – 33 (17)

10. Central – 30 (17)

11. Despatch Oostelikes – 28 (18)

12. Hankey Villagers – 24 (18)

Upcoming fixture:

Brumbies vs Kruisfontein at Albany Sports Club – a must-win encounter for the home side as they seek to build on their momentum.