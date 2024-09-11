Makhanda gears up for FitFest 24

Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club is hard at training preparing for the upcoming FitFest 2024.

The event will take place on 26 October and will be open to the public.

Senior instructors from all corners of the country will exchange the stage and showcase their talent.

Tickets are currently available at R100 per person. Tickets will cost R120 at the door. Children will pay only R50.

FitFest 2024 will kick off at 9am and will run until 2pm and refreshments will be available.

Members of the community are urged to make use of this wonderful opportunity and support the Joza-based aerobics club.

Aerobics clubs from all over the country will touch down in Makhanda for this great initiative which is aimed at changing people’s lives.