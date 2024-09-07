Cogta MEC’s short-term plans to alleviate Makana water crisis

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A constant water supply may still be a pipe dream for residents of Makana, but Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams is putting in place immediate measures to help manage the water crisis.

These include stopping water leaks, automating the operation of reservoirs and ramping up revenue collection.

To attend to water leaks, the MEC plans to deploy an engineer to Makhanda. “I am deploying an engineer from next Monday to come and support the municipality because there is too much water loss. As we speak there are water leaks not being attended to,” Williams said.

He is also considering the viability of automating some systems. Currently, the municipality is employing a water rationing strategy which requires workers to switch water valves at the plants off in the evenings and back on in the early hours of the morning.

“I am here to look at whether we cannot mechanise the systems which are manually handled, because you may find out that those reservoirs that need to be pumped overnight, you just need a technological system that can allow them to pump at a particular time so that you don’t need manual labour, which results in overtime,” Williams said.

He was addressing journalists at Makana’s City Hall yesterday.