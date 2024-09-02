Life-changing experience for young Makhanda learner

By Staff Reporter

A Makhanda learner is one of two from the Sarah Baartman district to receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study in China.

Sivuyisiwe Mapela from Makhanda and Siyabulela Loro from Jeffrey’s Bay, are part of a scholarship program resulting from a partnership between the Sarah Baartman District Municipality (SBDM) and Yuhang District in China.

The learners are enrolled to complete their Bachelor’s degree in Economics at Hangzhou Normal University, and will be majoring in International Digital Trade and International Business.

The tuition costs for the scholarship are covered by Hangzhou Normal University while the travel and living expenses will be covered by the SBDM, under the special vote for Youth Empowerment, which was approved by Council in May 2024 as part of the 2024/25 budget.

“The learners have the full support of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality as they begin this new exciting chapter of their lives and fly our flag high,” SBDM said in a statement.

Both learners received comprehensive orientation on Chinese culture from Rhodes University before departing.

They departed from South Africa on 25 August and were accompanied by a delegation from SBDM including mayor Deon de Vos, municipal manager Unati Daniels and project manager Albert Yu.

De Vos and Daniels signed an official Service Level Agreement with Yuhang District and Hangzhou Normal University on 28 August 2024, to mark the official commencement of the scholarship program.

The initiative is part of the long-standing cooperation agreement between SBDM and Yuhang District.

Youth empowerment and education are amongst the focus areas of the cooperation agreement between the two municipalities.

De Vos stated: “This agreement is a reflection of our shared commitment to the China-Africa Talent Cultivation Cooperation Programme as envisioned during the 15th BRICS leadership meeting.”

Subsequent to the agreement, SBDM and Hangzhou Normal University (in Yuhang District) agreed to explore possibilities for a scholarship program for learners from Sarah Baartman District to study in China.

After a series of meetings, it was agreed to move forward with the scholarship program, which commenced on 1 September 2024.

Rhodes also managed the entire recruitment process, which started in March and completed in May, to ensure that the most suitable candidates were identified.

Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane and his delegation joined the delegation from SBDM during the signing ceremony, as the partnership between SBDM and Yuhang District forms part of the broader cooperation between the Eastern Cape Province and Zhejiang Province, China.

During the signing ceremony, De Vos, said: “This partnership underscores our dedication to creating opportunities for young people in our district. Our vision for this partnership extends beyond academics, we aim to equip our youth not only with academic knowledge but also with practical skills.