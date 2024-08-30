Rhodes University suspends lectures as concern deepens over Makhanda water outages

By Staff Reporter

Rhodes University will temporarily suspend part of its academic programme, including formal undergraduate lectures, tutorials, and practicals, on Friday, 30 August 2024, amid severe disruptions to its municipal water supply, the higher education institution said in a statement late last night.

The campus has been without municipal water since Friday, 23 August 2024, and the University has had to provide water via tankers to kitchens, residences, academic buildings, and offices.

Despite all these efforts, individual hygiene, health, and study conditions are affected and are increasingly at risk. Access to water and sanitation is an internationally recognised human right linked to an acceptable standard of living.

Vice Chancellor Professor Sizwe Mabizela expressed serious concern over the outages in Makhanda and the negative impact on students, staff, visitors and the academic programme.

Reports connect the current crisis to potential sabotage to support industrial action in the municipality. Water availability in Makhanda is not the cause of the problem. This justifies firm leadership intervention and urgent dispute resolution between the municipality and its employees.

The situation will significantly influence the University’s future action as the institution strives to mitigate risk emanating from such unpredictable actions while strengthening self-sufficiency. The University is the biggest employer and ratepayer in the town.

In the interim, the University has procured additional capacity to distribute water on and off campus to meet stakeholders’ immediate needs. We expect these to come into operation immediately.

The situation in Makhanda has begun to reflect an apparent disregard for our students and staff’s dignity, well-being, and rights. The University has escalated this matter to the Office of the Provincial Premier, Mr Oscar Mabuyane.

The University is calling on all involved parties to consider the long-term consequences of their actions on the viability of Makhanda as a whole. It is unacceptable that the whole community and institutions suffer due to the actions—or inaction—of a few that undermine human rights and dignity.