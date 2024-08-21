SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter to speak at 10th Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Development Trust Annual Lecture

By Staff Reporter

Rhodes University is pleased to announce that SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter will deliver the keynote address at the 10th Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Development Trust Annual Lecture on Values-Based Leadership.

The event is set to take place on Monday, 26 August 2024, at 18h00 at Eden Grove Red, Rhodes University.

Commissioner Kieswetter, who assumed the role of SARS Commissioner on 1 May 2019, brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in both the public and private sectors. His tenure at SARS is marked by a deep commitment to integrity and excellence, underpinned by his previous roles as the founding group executive of the SARS Large Business Centre and High Net Worth Unit, as well as his service as SARS Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Commissioner from 2004 to 2009. Beyond SARS, Kieswetter’s leadership capabilities were evident as Group Chief Executive at Alexander Forbes Group Holdings, where he successfully turned the company around and led its listing on the JSE. His career includes senior executive positions at FirstRand Banking Group and Eskom and various board roles, such as Non-Executive Director at Transnet, Chair of the Technology Innovation Agency, and Lead Independent Director at Shoprite Holdings.

Upon his appointment as SARS Commissioner in 2019, Kieswetter relinquished all external roles to focus on his leadership at SARS. His influence extends beyond South Africa, significantly contributing to global tax and customs governance. Notably, he was elected Chairman of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) in June 2023 and has served in several international capacities, including Co-Chair of the African Initiative of the OECD Global Forum on Information Exchange for Tax Transparency, Vice Chair of the OECD Global Forum, Vice Chair of the African Tax Administration Forum, and Bureau Member of the OECD Forum on Tax Administration.

Kieswetter’s academic credentials are as impressive as his professional achievements. He holds a Master of Commerce in South African and International Tax Law (Cum Laude) from North-West University, an Executive MBA from Henley Business School (UK), a Master of Science in Education, and an Honours degree in Mathematics and Science Education from the University of Western Cape. Additionally, he earned a National Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He received the prestigious African American Scholarship, which led to an academic appointment as an Associate in Education at Harvard University, USA.

His contributions to leadership and management have been recognised with numerous awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Management from SAPSO in 2017, Finalist in the All Africa Business Awards 2016, ACO Dealmaker of the Year 2015, and SA Boss of the Year 1999. Currently, he also serves as a visiting professor at the Da Vinci Institute, North-West University, and Free State University while continuing his work as a Social Activist in his personal capacity.

The Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Development Trust Annual Lecture has a proud tradition of hosting distinguished speakers who embody the principles of values-based leadership. Past speakers include:

2015: Thuli Madonsela, former Public Protector

2016: Kgalema Motlanthe, former President

2017: Graca Machel, former First Lady

2018: Dr. Makhosi Khoza, former MP

2019: Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers

2020: Mcebisi Jonas, former Deputy Minister of Finance

2021: Tito Mboweni, former Governor of the Reserve Bank, Minister of Labour, Minister of Finance

2022: Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa

2023: Wayne Duvenage, CEO of OUTA

“We eagerly anticipate Commissioner Kieswetter’s insights and reflections on leadership, which promise to add significant value to the ongoing discourse on ethical leadership in South Africa and beyond.”

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.