Community organisations unite to address social issues

By Malikhanye Mankayi

In a powerful conclusion of Mandela Month, a transformative workshop was held at the Indoor Sports Centre in Joza Location on Tuesday morning. The event, organised by the non-profit organization Father A Nation in collaboration with the #No Excuse campaign, aimed to address pressing social issues by promoting ‘positive masculinity’.

Father A Nation, a registered Public Benefit Organisation, has been a loyal advocate against gender-based violence, crime, and fatherlessness in South Africa. The workshop represented another step in their ongoing mission to restore and equip men as constructive nation-builders. The session focused on empowering men to reflect on and redefine their roles in society.

The workshop commenced with an engaging exercise based on materials from distributed books, encouraging participants to share their thoughts on harnessing the power of positive masculinity. This activity encourages a lively discussion on contemporary definitions of manhood and the aspirations of young men in today’s world. Participants openly discussed the societal pressures that shape modern masculinity and explored pathways toward achieving a positive self-identity.

Central to the workshop was the emphasis on understanding and redefining what it means to be a man in today’s society. By fostering open dialogue, the event provided a platform for attendees to consider the impact of societal norms on their behaviour and the potential for change. The discussions highlighted the importance of men becoming role models and leaders within their communities, promoting a healthier and more inclusive society.

The collaboration between Father A Nation and #No Excuse towards abuse underscores the crucial role of community engagement and education in addressing social ills. As the workshop concluded, participants received certificates recognising their involvement, marking a significant step in their journey toward positive change.

Sivuyile Gcaba, one of the attendees, shared his reflections on the programme: “Through the programme, I learned a lot about becoming a better man in society, handling emotions, and, most importantly, understanding gender-based violence, which is one of the challenging issues in our nation,” said Gcaba.

Chuma Kondile resonated with this sentiment, emphasising the value of such initiatives: “As young men of today, we often don’t engage in conversations like these and sometimes think we know more than we do. The programme opened my eyes in many ways. I want to encourage young men to take part in initiatives like these to grow as individuals,” said Kondile.

The workshop in Makhanda is proof to the power of collective action in fostering positive change. The renewed commitment among the attendees to advocate for a society where positive masculinity thrives, free from violence and prejudice, is a promising step toward a brighter future.