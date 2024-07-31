Women in Science: Kingswood pupils excel at Eskom Expo

By Staff Reporter

Kingswood College had 19 pupils enter the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists on Saturday, with many winning awards.

According to a statement from the school, the cherry on top went to Haidee Thondhlana.

“Congratulations to Haidee Thondhlana who won the Gold Special Award for exceptional performance in the expo category : “Environmental” as well as Best Female Senior School Project and the No1 top science teacher expo project for 2024 at the Eskom (Science) Expo.”

Thondhlana, a Grade 10 learner, has won herself a scholarship to Rhodes University and will go through to the national round.