    Women in Science: Kingswood pupils excel at Eskom Expo

    By

    By Staff Reporter

    Kingswood College had 19 pupils enter the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists on Saturday, with many winning awards.

    According to a statement from the school, the cherry on top went to Haidee Thondhlana.

    Kingswood College learner Haidee Thondhlana, worn big at the Eskom Science Expo recently. Photo: Supplied

    “Congratulations to Haidee Thondhlana who won the Gold Special Award for exceptional performance in the expo category : “Environmental” as well as Best Female Senior School Project and the No1 top science teacher expo project for 2024 at the Eskom (Science) Expo.”

    Kingswood College learner Haidee Thondhlana congratulated by Rhodes University Vice Chancellor, Dr Sizwe Mabizela. Photo: Supplied

    Thondhlana, a Grade 10 learner, has won herself a scholarship to Rhodes University and will go through to the national round.

