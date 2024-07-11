Old Collegians stage stunning comeback to beat Karoo Springbokke 27-19

By Chesley Daniels

In a pulsating encounter at the Lavender Valley Sports Ground in Makhanda on Saturday, Old Collegians produced a remarkable second-half performance to overcome a 6-19 deficit and defeat a spirited Karoo Springbokke 27-19. This outstanding fixture, played out in front of a sizable crowd and saw both teams showcase their attacking prowess, scoring three tries apiece.

Karoo Springbokke dominated the early exchanges, with their powerful outside centre scoring two

brilliant tries in the first half. Ashley Ngapi added two penalties, giving the visitors a 12-6 halftime

lead. OC’s tackling struggles in the first half were evident, but they regrouped and made significant

changes in the second half.

The introduction of substitute Siphosethu Pinini at the back proved pivotal, as OC began to exploit

the width of the field and launch waves of attack. Karoo Springbokke, who had led 19-6 until the

20th minute of the second half, suddenly found themselves on the back foot. Siyamthanda Wambi’s

two brilliant tries in the last six minutes of the game sealed the comeback, with OC taking the lead of

27 to 19. Karoo Springbokke’s late surge was thwarted by a turnover, and OC held on for a remarkable

victory.

This win solidifies OC’s second-place position on the log, while Karoo Springbokke’s valiant effort

ultimately ended in defeat. The match showcased the teams’ determination and attacking flair,

entertaining the crowd until the final whistle.

Man of the match: Siyamthanda Wambi of OC

Latest Epru Adams Cup log:

1. MIDDELBURG EAGLES – 32 (7)

2. OLD COLLEGIANS – 29 (9)

3. SWALLOWS -23 (9)

4. PATERSON LIONS – 22 (8)

5. ENON UNITED – 21 (9)

6. STEYTLERVILLE UNITED – 20 (9)

7. NEWTOWN WOLVES – 18 (8)

8. KAROO SPRINGBOKKE – 17 (9)

9. MALMAISON – 13 (9)

10. RHODES – 10 (9)

SUNSED REGIONAL LEAGUE LOG:

1. ROSEBUDS ALICEDALE -21 (6)

2. VALENCIA BARBARIANS – 20 (6)

3. KLIPFONTEIN UNITED – 18 (6)

4. KOWIE UNITED – 17 (6)

5. ALDERONIANS -14 (6)

6. NDLAMBE TIGERS – 6 (6)

7. BLACK LIONS – 5 (6)