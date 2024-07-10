Kingswood College announces new junior school head for 2025

By Staff Reporter

Kingswood College has announced Carissa Wilson as the new head of its junior school from January next year.

In a letter to parents, Kingswood College head, Leon Grove, announced: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that Mrs Carissa Wilson has been promoted to head of Kingswood Junior School and will take up the position in January 2025.”

Grove said as the daughter of an Old Kingswoodian, [Wilson] grew up on a dairy farm outside Queenstown and joined Kingswood as a pupil in 1989, completing her schooling in 1995 as head girl in her matric year.

After completing her Bachelor degree in Primary Education at Stellenbosch University, she went on to assume various teaching positions and started her own school in Dordrecht.

Wilson began her teaching career at Kingswood Junior in 2014 and became deputy head in July 2019. She has been instrumental in developing the academic programme in the junior school and has been involved in most sporting codes.

“This deep understanding of the holistic education programme at Kingswood will provide the school with a solid base for our programme moving forward,” Grove stated.

Wilson is married to Ed and is the dedicated mother of three daughters, Amy, Kate and Holly, all of whom are currently at Kingswood. She is committed to strong family values and believes that developing a strong moral compass is essential for children’s future successes.

“I am sure you will all join me in wishing Carissa all the best in her new position. We look forward to watching our special junior school go from strength to strength under her able leadership.”

When asked how she feels about her new role and the challenges ahead, Wilson replied: “I am very excited about the opportunity that I have been given to work with a dynamic and strong junior school team. I am also looking forward to connecting with the broader Kingswood College community and contributing to the school’s growth in all aspects.

“I am committed to working hard to improve our sports programs while continuing to uphold our tradition of academic excellence. I also believe in fostering character growth in our children, ensuring that they grow into well-rounded individuals who embody the values of Kingswood’s Purpose, Promise and Beliefs.”