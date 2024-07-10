Jubilation as Makhanda’s boxers scoop six medals at national championships

By Chris Totobela

Seven young boxers from Makhanda outdid themselves at the South African Boxing National Championships in Durban last week, bringing home six medals including two gold.

Grocott’s Mail reported last week that the seven youngsters – Masibulele “Tank” Sigwela, Azola “Destroyer” Moses, Luyolo ” Killer Queen” Nketsheni, Esona ” The General” Peter, Qhama Kilana, Khayelihle Prince and Sesethu “Stinging Bee” Matebese qualified for the national champs after being crowned provincial champions in Mthatha.

Sigwela and Moses, both from Mfuzo Boxing Camp, brought home gold medals in their respective weight divisions. Nketsheni lost in the final and came home with a silver medal.

Peter came home with a bronze medal while Masibambane Boxing Club’s duo, Kilana and Prince, also scooped bronze medals. Matebese did not have any opponents in her division.

Mfuzo Dyirha, of Mfuzo Boxing Camp, said he was pleased with his boxers’ performances. “We as the club, boxing fans and the entire Makhanda community are very proud of what our boxers have achieved. Having two of our boxers coming back as national champions is no child’s play.”

Masibambane Boxing Club’s media officer, Sithule Jacob, told Grocott’s Mail how happy the club was about the achievement of their boxers. “We are extremely proud of what Kilana and Prince have done for the club. Coming back with bronze medals from national championships is a huge achievement. I know they had aimed at the gold medals but that is part of boxing. I guess that the late Mr Bulelani Ndwayana is smiling wherever he is to see club doing so well.”

One of the local coaches who was part of the Eastern Cape team, Sindiswa Nyamanda, also shared her views. “Our team did very well and most of our boxers won with knockout. Our boxers were the fittest in those championships and they also fought with class and style. Even those who have lost, really tried their best and it is just that the standard was high.

“I’m very pleased with how the Eastern Cape team performed and it showed how hard we work in this province.”

The Eastern Cape team finished in position one in the national championships, a sterling achievement.

Makhanda’s boxing lovers are over the moon following the performance of their local heroes and heroines.