Swallows, OC soar to victory as Rosebuds dominates Lions

By Chesley Daniels

Swallows and Old Collegians (OC) recorded impressive wins in the Epru Adams Cup Competition,

while Rosebuds hammered Black Lions in their Sunsed Regional League fixture over the past

weekend.

Swallos vs Karoo Springbokke – Albany Sports Ground

The Sedru Champs of 2023 Swallows took sweet revenge over the Midlands champs of 2023

Karoo Springbokke on Saturday with an impressive yet hard-fought 21-14 win. Bokke beat Swallows

in their own backyard in last year’s semi finals of the Inter Regional League for

promotion/relegation. The win saw Swallows move up in to 5th position on the overall log with

Karoo moving down to 8th position. Swallows now has won all their home games and lost all their

away games, which is an indication that they need to up their game and find more consistency,

especially playing away from home.

Swallows’ forwards were again dominant especially in the scrums where they gain much needed

momentum, while their lineouts also impressive. The game was very physical as expected as both

teams came hard at each other. The home side still needs to find their peak but can be very pleased

with their performance on Saturday. Bokke didn’t make it easier either for the Birds but the Sedru

champs are slowly getting to their best and regaining their form. In the end, Swallows just had

enough ammunition to beat a spirited Karoo side in front of their home faithful.

Old Collegians vs Enon United – Lavender Valley Ground

OC played host to the Sunday’s River champs of 2023 in front of a large local crowd. The game was

played in a very good spirit and very competitive and physical until the end. Enon came hard at the

home side and put them under pressure with their light footed backline players. OC’s forwards had

the upper hand in the scrums and also competed well at the breakdowns. The second half saw the

home side conceding too many penalties and putting themselves under pressure.

OC gave the ball more air and played a high intensity game, thus putting pressure on the visitors and

made them turn around. The game was very close in the second half and it was anybody’s game, but

the home side held their composure and registered an impressive hard fought 18-10 win. The win

moved OC up to 3rd position on the log with Enon remaining in 4th position.

Aviwe Dingane scored two tries and Siyamthanda Wambi scored one for OC.

Rosebuds vs Black Lions – Alicedale Sports Ground

The inform Buds showed no mercy to a hapless Lions side from Addo in front of hundreds of

spectators who rallied behind them. Rosebuds hammered Lions with a 92-14 bonus point win and also

scored 14 tries. The home side dominated all facets of the game and ran riot over the Lions as it was raining in tries. The hardworking forwards of Rosebuds perfectly laid the foundation for their speedy and young backline players to excel and score tries at regular intervals. The win put Rosebuds in 1st position on the log and now the new log leaders of the Sunsed Regional League after six rounds.

It was a complete team effort from the Alicedale side who are in sublime form this season and should be complimented for their enormous team effort and discipline. They worked very hard on the field and play as a unit.

Tries for Rosebuds: Shaneed Peterson (x3), Reeve Bassadien (x2), Remano Hendriks (x2), Recarno

Pokbas (x2), Dylan Gouza, Nico Kock, CJ Saterdag, Dillion Bruintjies, Uya Ncula.

Man of the match: Remano Hendriks of Rosebuds

The first round concluded with Rosebuds heading into the second round of the competition as the

new log leaders.

Latest Adams Cup log as at 22 June 2024

1. MIDDLEBURG EAGLES – 29 (7)

2. PATERSON LIONS – 22 (7)

3. OLD COLLEGIANS – 20 (7)

4. ENON UNITED – 20 (8)

5. SWALLOWS – 18 (8)

6. NEWTOWN WOLVES – 18 (8)

7. STEYTLERVILLE BARBARIANS – 16 (8)

8. KAROO SPRINGBOKKE – 13 (7)

9. MALMAISON UNITED – 13 (8)

10. RHODES STALLIONS – 12 (7)

SUNSED REGIONAL LEAGUE:

1. ROSEBUDS – 21 (6)

2. KOWIE UNITED – 17 (6)

3. VALENCIA BARBARIANS – 15 (5)

4. ALDERONIANS – 14 (6)

5. KLIPFONTEIN UNITED – 13 (5)

6. NDLAMBE TIGERS – 6 (6)

7. BLACK LIONS – 5 (4)