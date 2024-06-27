Impressive win for Stars, defeats for Brumbies, Blues and Bulls

By Chesley Daniels

Trying Stars continued their winning streak in the Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 competition with a bonus point win against Park, while Grahamstown Brumbies, Lily White and St Marks Alicedale all suffered defeats over the weekend.

Trying Stars vs Park – Alexandria

In a crucial Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 encounter, it was hosts Trying Stars who registered their second consecutive win over a decent Park side at the weekend. The 30-20 bonus point win put Stars in 4th position on the overall log standings, with one game outstanding, while Park moved down to 6th position. The team from Alexandria also beat Despatch Oostelikes a fortnight ago,5 and went into this latest fixture full of confidence. Park was on the back foot from the first half as the home side took a healthy 16-0 lead into the break. However, Park came back strongly, never giving up and narrowed the deficit to 15-23 with the game nicely poised. Winger and speedster of the Stars scored his hat trick in the first half and had a brilliant game for his side. The home side took their chances and converted them into points whilst Park adapted too late to the high intensity and fast pace game of the Stars. Credit was given to the home side who came out guns blazing and took the game to the visitors with their attacking prowess. In the end, it was a solid performance by the Stars that saw them record an impressive bonus point win and will face the in-form and unbeaten log leaders Kruisfontein at home this coming Saturday. Breyton Stemele also scored a try for the home side while Garth Oosthuizen converted two tries and two penalties.

Kruisfontei United vs Brumbies – Humansdorp

Top Makhanda rugby side, the Grahamstown Brumbies, travelled to Humansdorp to take on inform and unbeaten log leaders Kruisfontein United in their Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 clash at the weekend. The Lions (United) roared with a 43-22 bonus point win and had to fight hard after a solid second half scare by the Brumbies. It was always going to be a tough task and challenge for the Brumbies to beat the Lions in their own den, especially with the form they are currently in. However, the Brumbies put up a credible performance against the hosts and scored the opening try to lead 5-0. The Brumbies managed to keep the log leaders at bay, despite giving away unnecessary tries due to sloppy defending. However, the hosts neatly took their chances as a top inform side. Brumbies ended the game very well, never giving up. Their scrumming was again solid, but too many unforced errors cost them dearly. All credit to Kruisfontein who played with passion and looked eager to keep their winning momentum against a determined Brumbies side. The defeat saw Brumbies move down to 7th position and will face Despatch Oostelikes in an away fixture on Saturday. Damian Glover, Eerin Goliath and Yahka scored tries for Brumbies while veteran Vincent Mains slotted two conversions and Lagon Goliath one penalty.

Orlando Eagles vs Lily Lily White – Thornhill

Lily White went to Thornhill full of confidence after a three-match winning streak in the Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 competition. Their opponents, the Eagles, are a difficult side to beat at home, although they are not good travellers. The Blues (Lily White) played well but would kick themselves for failing to come home to Makhanda with a win. Too many costly mistakes by the Makhanda side saw the Eagles take a bonus point 33-22 win in the end. Lily White are 3rd on the log with Eagles in 7th position. Lily White will take on struggling Excelsior at home at the Lavender Valley ground on Saturday and will look to pick up maximum points.

Eastern PE vs St Marks Alicedale – Gqeberha

The struggling Sedru side suffered a 17-9 defeat to hosts Eastern in a closely contested encounter. The defeat left St Marks in second last position (11th) on the log table. The visitors (St Marks) are not known to be good travellers and struggled to win away, again. Eastern did well to hang on to the win as St Marks almost upset them in their own backyard. The lack of discipline from St Marks cost them in recent games and Saturday was no different. Also, too many mistakes cost St Marks in the end and they couldn’t find their feet in the second half to claw their way back. St Marks will face struggling and bottom-of-the-log rivals, St Marks PE, in Alicedale on Saturday, and the clash will be a must-win for the home side, in order to move up the log.

Latest Grand Challenge top 12 log:

KRUISFONTEIN UNITED – 41 (9) PROGRESS -31 (9) GARDENS – 25 (9) TRYING STARS – 24 (8) PE HARLEQUINS – 24 (9) PARK – 22 (9) BRUMBIES – 21 (9) CENTRAL – 20 (9) NMU MADIBAZ – 19 (9) JOUBERTINA UNITED – 17 (8) DESPATCH OOSTELIKES – 11 (9) HANKEY VILLAGERS – 11 (9)

Grand Challenge bottom 12: