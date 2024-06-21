Family Theatre comes alive at National Arts Festival

By Devon Koen

From young to old, there is plenty to see at the National Arts Festival. Families are invited to enjoy heaps of entertainment with theatre productions aimed at children and young people.

This year’s family programme promises to meet the expectations of little ones and their parents alike, with bumbling fools, magical quests and enchanting displays of fire on offer.

Hopping in on the list of shows to watch, A Froggie Fairytale, on at the Victoria Theatre, sees two pompous characters stumbling and fumbling through a royal palace and its gardens. On their journey, they encounter various enchanted characters, including witches, fairies, princes and a princess or two.

With the help of props, such as masks and puppets, audience members are encouraged to let their imagination run free, as the true story of The Frog Prince is laid bare.



Another whimsical treat to look out for is the 2023 Standard Bank Ovation Award winning production Adventure of Who, an alluring adventure for all ages.



In this production, directed by Aaron Mcilroy and brought to the stage by Macbob Productions, audiences can expect to be captivated by a magical quest that a child embarks on. Their journey is to find a name in a world full of eccentric characters and hidden secrets.

Taking on a fresh look at Hans Christian Andersons’s famed fable The Emperor’s New Clothes, offers a unique South African twist. This production incorporates issues of social imbalance and the obsession with social media.



With characters taking on the roles of social media influencers, the audience will be taken behind the scenes at the emperor’s palace. This is done to illustrate how social media can be used to harness power to improve the world.

For a fresher, gentler take on Shakespeare’s Macbeth, The Makhanda Players brings to stage The Three Witches – an enthralling, child-friendly production which tells the story of the famous three witches who conjure up all sorts of mischief.

Totally misunderstood as grumpy old hags who have a bad rap, this rendition of the Old Bards classic piece of literature takes a look at where the witches come from. This show promises to entertain with interactive elements, to keep children enchanted and even a little grossed out.

If you are looking for something more nuanced which incorporates dance with physical theatre and fire, then The Story of Fire will keep you entertained with warmness you can feel both inside and out.



Staged at the PJ Quad The Story of Fire is an enchanting fire-theatre show that will have you and your family mesmerised. Weaving together skilled dance moves, flames, storytelling and music, this show is something unique in its approach as it merges theatre with circus, entertainment and art.