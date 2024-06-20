Artist Walkabout with Rob Van Vuuren

By Farirai Dangwa

As the latest instalment of the National Arts Festival officially kicks-off today, offering a variety of experiences to explore during the momentous celebration of creativity – leading SA funnyman Rob Van Vuuren shed some light on what’s hot and what’s not for the weary festival goer.

Representing something different for everyone who attends, Van Vuuren said the Festival was much more than just a festival for him, as it offered him a space to “reunite with my artist family, the festival goers, every nook and cranny of Makhanda – even the donkeys.”

No stranger to the 11 days of festive magic, Van Vuuren, in his 33rd year of attendance – three years as a viewer in his earlier days – has performed on various stages in numerous roles for a staggering three decades. He said that every attendee experiences the magic that is the Festival in a unique way.

Fortunate enough to have attended the National Arts Festival (NAF) as both a spectator and performer, Van Vuuren said he has had the opportunity to see historic and memorable events unfold within the times he has been present.

“Seeing Andrew Buckland when I was just a teenager changed my life.”

“In recent years, I’ve also seen a host of shows and performances that left me breathless, including Tony Miyambo in Kafka’s Ape, and Mpume Mthombeni in Isidlamlilo.”

“And then there is all the music and art. Not to mention the fact that I’ve brought new work to the festival for 30 years, so each year has felt like a milestone,” Van Vuuren said

As an experienced professional in the art of the Arts Festival, Van Vuuren shared some helpful tips for first-time festival goers to enhance their overall experience. He said that festival goers should prepare for the cold nights in Makhanda and always remember to wear comfortable shoes, as you would most likely need them when running to shows.

Another suggestion is to experience the madness and fun emanating from the Long Table popup restaurant. “The Long Table is a festival must! It is a great place for artists to debrief after shows and have a few drinks with festival goers.”

“I am looking forward to my annual green chicken curry and orange juice at the Village Green,” he said.

Van Vuuren added that attendees of the Festival should take the opportunity to soak up the experience while they can and watch various performances, including theatre, comedy, music and films and not forget to take in the incredible exhibitions all around town.