School spirit and community unity shine at K-Day 2024

By Ayabonga Kosi

It’s that time of the year once again when the city of Makhanda is abuzz with excitement for the annual K-Day event.

The week-long competition and celebration between Kingswood College, Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) and St Andrew’s College, is a historic event for the schools and the town. Dating back to 1898 when it was just a rugby derby between Kingswood and St Andrew’s, the event has grown into a spectacle for the town and the people who travel to watch it.

The term “K-Day” is believed to have been coined by a former coach of the St Andrew’s 1st XV rugby team Andre Jacobs in 1995. Popular opinion is that it was originally used as a shorthand term in internal staff communications but later became the official term.

The event has also evolved over the years by including a variety of other events to involve the students. It has shifted from only being sports matches to including debating, chess and a collaborative music performance between the schools. This year’s event bodes as a special for DSG as they celebrate 150 years of the school’s founding. They have held celebrations throughout the year but are planning to do something special at this year’s girls’ netball match. Head of DSG, Jannie de Villiers, says that they plan to celebrate in collaboration with the other schools.

The overall feeling for this year’s event isn’t only based on competition but collaboration between the schools. Speaking to the heads of each school, De Villiers, Tom Hamilton and Leon Grove, they all shared this sentiment emphasising the importance of working together to ensure mutual success, fun for the children and safety for the community who will be coming out in numbers to support their schools.

Touching on the community that the schools have built, the heads all spoke on the reunions that occur around this time. All three of the schools boast a far-reaching community of parents, students and alumni who come to not only support, but also reminisce on their times as students.

Speaking to captains of the netball, boys, and girls hockey and rugby teams, they also shared their excitement for their matches this week and at the weekend. Many of these young leaders have participated in previous KDay events, but this time they were eager to take on leadership roles, contributing to the vibrant and competitive atmosphere.

The DSG hockey captains Hannah Louw and Kayleigh Clayton said: “We’ve worked very hard and we are where we need to be. We hope for a good match and to put up a great performance for those watching.”

Kingswood hockey captain Isabelle Oertel expressed her excitement. “We’re keen to perform and get a good result. The team’s dynamic is good, it feels like a family.”

Rugby captains Tapiwa Zhanda for Kingswood and Joe Wostenholm for St Andrew’s both expressed their focus for their clash. Wostenholm went on to say: “It’s a big occasion and our team is extra focused and mentally prepared. It’s going to be the small moments that take us over the line on Saturday.”

Zhanda on the other hand said: “It’s going to be a great match and we have improved and adapted from last year’s team. I don’t want to say too much but we are confident it is going be a great occasion.”

The netball captains Dominique de Jongh of Kingswood and Amelie Brown of DSG also spoke on their eager anticipation for their encounter.

Brown stated: “We are all really excited and have been looking forward to this the whole season. We are ready to show everyone what we’ve been working for this season.”

De Jongh said previous years’ experience says “even though our team is young, we are working very hard”. She added: “We are nervous about the court we will be playing but we’re still confident and excited for the match.”

Josh Hufkie touched on his team’s season saying: “We haven’t gotten the results we’ve wanted this season but we hope for a fair game. With K-Day you never know until the last whistle.”

Co-captains Andy Holmes and Kamvelihle Kese expressed their excitement, with Holmes saying his team is set and confident in how they are doing so far. Kese shared his sentiments about their match saying: “Going into this game we have prepared very well.”

The schools have geared up for this historic celebration and the spirit of KDay—rooted in tradition, community and friendly competition—continues to thrive. The event promises to create lasting memories for everyone involved, from the youngest participants to the most seasoned alumni.