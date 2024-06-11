Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club prepping for Youth Month fitness frenzy

By Chris Totobela

The Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club is gearing to join in the Youth Month celebrations this year.

The club is set to kick-off its programme with a Youth Day fitness frenzy with guest instructors from Gqeberha and Cape Town.

According to chairperson, Anam Klei, the objective is to encourage young people to take care of their health and bodies. “We want everyone, young and old, to come and join us as we will be celebrating Youth Day in grand style. Everyone’s health is very important and that is why we call upon members of the community to keep fit.” Tickets for Saturday’s event are R50.

The Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club has been busy this year dishing out programmes that are set out to assist the community and also got involved in charitable events that help out in the community.

Senior instructor Nomawethu “Sweshy” Simama revealed that the club is offering a price special to members of the community for the whole month of June. “People normally pay R150 a month to train with us, but now we have reduced it to R80 a month and we are doing this to encourage the community to come and join us while we help them take care of their own health.”

It is hoped the community will take full advantage of the initiative by the Joza-based club.